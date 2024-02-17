Allu Arjun reveals his ambitions with Pushpa franchise, plans to take Indian Cinema to global markets

The first day of the prestigious Berlinale Film Festival was held yesterday, with Allu Arjun representing Indian cinema at the event. Speaking at the festival, Allu Arjun highlighted his ambitions and goals for Indian cinema, and where he sees it in the next few years.

The Tollywood star was also felicitated at the India Pavilion during the film festival, after which Allu Arjun spoke about his aspirations for Indian cinema.

Allu Arjun speaks about his massive plans for Pushpa

Allu Arjun put special emphasis on his plans for Pushpa, speaking to the Berlinale audience about Pushpa: The Rule and future plans to make Pushpa a franchise project. The actor said, “The conflict between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, including the characterization, presentation, scale of the film, and also the problems faced by the lead actor will be much bigger and better in Pushpa: The Rule. And we most certainly have plans to make Pushpa into a multi-part franchise.”

Further adding on, Allu Arjun said “I have a few interesting projects in the pipeline and all of them will be made on an Epic scale.”

Further details about Pushpa: The Rule

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rule stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Daali Dhananjaya, Sunil and Anasuya in returning roles. The film is being written and directed by Sukumar, with Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar producing the movie under the Mythri Movies production banner. Rockstar DSP will be returning as music composer for the second installment of Pushpa as well.

From the looks of it, a Part 3 is likely on the cards for Pushpa, with recent revelations from Allu Arjun and the team. During the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Fahadh had also hinted at a possible Part 3 owing to the depth and magnitude of content that Sukumar had developed during the research process for the film.

As confirmed by the makers, Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to be released on August 15th, 2024 in theatres. The entire team is working tirelessly to ensure a smooth release during the Independence weekend.

