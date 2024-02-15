Allu Arjun clicked at Hyderabad airport as he heads to Germany for THIS reason- VIDEO

Allu Arjun who is currently gearing up for his upcoming release Pushpa 2: The Rule was spotted at the airport while leaving for Germany.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Feb 15, 2024  |  12:15 PM IST |  328
Why is Allu Arjun visiting Germany amidst the Pushpa 2 shoot?
Why is Allu Arjun visiting Germany amidst the Pushpa 2 shoot? (PinkVilla South Instagram)

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of Indian cinema's most versatile actors. Currently, he is gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel to his 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar.

Amid the heavy schedule of his upcoming flick the, Race Gurram star was spotted at the Hyderabad airport leaving for Germany to attend the 74th annual Berlin International Film Festival, which will be commenced from 15th February till 25th February 2024.

Allu Arjun leaves for Germany to attend the Flim Festival

On 15th February, Allu was spotted at Hyderabad airport while leaving for Germany. In the video, the actor can be spotted at the departure gate along with his team going forward to catch his flight to Berlin. For the airport look, he was seen in a completely black attire along with a black cap.


Related Stories

Rashmika Mandanna talks about braving Manali's cold in Animal scene
entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna talks about braving Manali's cold in Animal scene
Fabulous Lives of Star Wives: Allu Sneha Reddy to Upasana’s ‘Jan dump’
entertainment
Fabulous Lives of Star Wives: Allu Sneha Reddy to Upasana’s ‘Jan dump’
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: PinkVilla South Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles