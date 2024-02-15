Allu Arjun clicked at Hyderabad airport as he heads to Germany for THIS reason- VIDEO

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of Indian cinema's most versatile actors. Currently, he is gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel to his 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar.



Amid the heavy schedule of his upcoming flick the, Race Gurram star was spotted at the Hyderabad airport leaving for Germany to attend the 74th annual Berlin International Film Festival, which will be commenced from 15th February till 25th February 2024.

Allu Arjun leaves for Germany to attend the Flim Festival

On 15th February, Allu was spotted at Hyderabad airport while leaving for Germany. In the video, the actor can be spotted at the departure gate along with his team going forward to catch his flight to Berlin. For the airport look, he was seen in a completely black attire along with a black cap.