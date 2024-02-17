Allu Arjun confirms Pushpa Part 3; says there is scope for a multi-film franchise

The first day of the Berlinale Film Festival was underway yesterday, with stars worldwide gracing the prestigious event. Actor Allu Arjun was invited to the film festival to represent Indian cinema, as he also witnessed a special premiere of Pushpa: The Rise. While speaking at the event, Allu Arjun dropped a few interesting details about Pushpa.

Allu Arjun drops hints regarding Pushpa Part 3

“You can definitely expect a Part 3 to Pushpa. We do want to make it a franchise and, we have exciting ideas for the lineup.” This statement from the Icon Star has stirred up quite the excitement and curiosity among film fans about what director Sukumar has planned for the Pushpa franchise.

Moreover, Pushpa actor Fahadh Faasil had also said in an interview before that when Sukumar first narrated the script, it was just one film. But there was so much material that was gathered during the research of Pushpa, that the film was split into two parts. Fahadh had spoken about a possible Part 3 at that time itself, talking about how Sukumar had the material to make it a franchise.

Details about Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil returning as Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat respectively. With the first part ending on a cliffhanger, fans are eager to see the face-off between the two acting stalwarts. Moreover, Pushpa: The Rise is perhaps Fahadh’s most commercial role yet, and it is to be seen what the actor does with his role in the second installment.

Advertisement

The film further stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Sunil, Anasuya, and others in returning roles. Sukumar is the writer and director of the film, with Mythri Movies bankrolling the project. After a record-breaking chartbuster album with Pushpa: The Rise, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for Pushpa: The Rule once again.

Well, it looks like exciting times are ahead for Pushpa, with Part 2 of the film scheduled to release on August 15th, 2024. The team is working hard to ensure that the deadline is met smoothly, without much hassle. During the release of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, there was chaos and confusion surrounding the release of the film, with audio discrepancies and VFX issues marring the film’s output during the first week of release.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun clicked at Hyderabad airport as he heads to Germany for THIS reason- VIDEO