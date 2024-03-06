Allu Arjun wishes 'cutie' wife Sneha Reddy on 13th anniversary with a romantic note: 'I have flourished...'

Allu Arjun, one of the most versatile and in-demand actors in the country at present, has proved time and again that he is much more than that as well. The actor is known to be a family man, looking forward to spending time with his lovely wife, Sneha Reddy, and kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

The actor often turns to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into his fun-filled family time. In the latest update, on the occasion of his 13th wedding anniversary, Allu Arjun has taken to his Instagram to wish his wife Sneha Reddy. He also penned a romantic note for her, which read:

“Happy Anniversary Cutie; It’s been 13 years now… I have flourished because of your company; I draw energy from your tranquility; Too many many more till the end of time”



Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s fairy tale

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. Having met Sneha at a mutual friend’s wedding, it was love at first sight for the Pushpa actor. While Arjun and Sneha exchanged pleasantries, their conversation reached no conclusion. However, with the support of his friend, Allu Arjun texted Sneha again, and the duo continued to talk for a while.

Eventually, they started going out on dates, and their connection soon blossomed into love. They planned to get married, however decided to keep their relationship a secret. But what is a fairy tale without some trouble!? Both Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s parents initially disapproved of the relationship. However, the lovely couple’s adamance eventually convinced the parents, and the duo finally tied the knot on March 6th, 2011. Soon after, in 2014, they welcomed their son Ayaan, and in 2016, little Allu Arha was born.

Allu Arjun on the workfront

Allu Arjun is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel of his 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is helmed by Sukumar, marking his fourth collaboration with the actor after the Arya franchise and the 2021 film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in crucial roles. The film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, and the music for the film will be composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. The film is slated for release on Independence Day, this year.

