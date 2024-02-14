Valentine's Day Special: Looking back at power couple Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy's fairytale romance

Allu Arjun is a well-known name in Telugu industry. The actor is known for playing outstanding roles and has flawless dance abilities which have not just captured hearts in India but also accomplished a fanbase worldwide.

But do you know that heartthrob Allu's love story with wife Sneha is also nothing short of a movie script? So, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Let us take you on a love-filled life journey of their filmy romantic story.

The first meeting of Allu and Sneha

Allu Arjun traveled to the United States to attend a friend’s wedding more than a decade ago. It was then that he met Sneha Reddy, who later became the love of his life. Arjun fell in love with Sneha after meeting her through a mutual friend. For Allu Arjun, it was love at first sight. Sneha and Arjun exchanged pleasantries but their conversation did not reach any conclusion.

Allu starts pursuing Sneha

Allu Arjun couldn’t seem to get Sneha out of his mind. His friend also pushed him to send her a message. Sneha responded, much to Arjun’s astonishment, and then they continued to talk on the phone until they planned to meet again after speaking to each other for a bit. Their first date went well, and the pair continued to go on several dates. These early dates helped the couple to know each other better. They fell in love and planned to marry. Interestingly, they agreed to keep their connection a secret.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun and Sneha's love story faces trouble

Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind who is a renowned producer in the Telugu film industry, found out about their relationship after they had been dating for a few years. At this point, Arjun admitted his emotions for Sneha and proclaimed his desire to marry her when confronted.

Sneha is the daughter of business tycoon KC Shekhar Reddy and Kavita Reddy. Both Arjun and Sneha’s parents were initially against their romance. On the other hand, the lovebirds were adamant about not letting go of each other. As a result of their loyalty and respect for each other, their parents agreed to meet again, and it was at this meeting that the adorable couple’s fate was decided.

Allu and Sneha's engagement ceremony

Allu Arjun and Sneha got engaged in a grand ceremony on November 26, 2010, in Hyderabad. The theme of the engagement was opted as yellow and white. Sneha looked gorgeous in a pink Sabyasachi saree while Allu Arjun chose a white sherwani. The engagement ceremony was held among close family members and friends.

The grand wedding ceremony

Arjun and Sneha tied the knot on March 6, 2011, three months after their engagement. For the occasion, Sneha donned a gold and orange Kanjeevaram saree, while Allu Arjun wore a white sherwani. The lavish wedding was attended by renowned personalities from the Telugu industry and it became the talk of the town grabbing all the media attention.

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy's complete Family

Allu and Sneha became parents for the first time in 2014. The couple named their son Allu Ayaan and after two years, the power couple welcomed a baby girl, which made their family complete. The couple named the little princess Allu Arha.

Allu's sweet wish on Sneha's birthday

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy celebrated her 38th birthday on September 29 last year. To mark this special day, Allu posted a sweet video of his wife on Instagram and called her the 'sunshine of my life.'

Advertisement

Allu Arjun's upcoming movies

Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his next big film, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role and the film is helmed by Sukumar. The action entertainer is slated to be released on 15th August 2024. Allu Arjun won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise which was released in the year 2021.

How excited are you for Pushpa 2: The Rule? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela effortlessly repeats her 8-year-old outfit with a twist