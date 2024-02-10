Amy Jackson's fiance Ed Westwick clicks a super HOT photo of hers in monokini and she's slaying like a boss

After starring in the 2018 film 2.0, British actress Amy Jackson took a break from acting and recently returned to the screen in the new Tamil movie Mission: Chapter 1 opposite Arun Vijay. Amy has been spending her time focusing on her personal life with her young son.

Amy Jackson is an avid social media user, frequently sharing stunning photos to keep her fans updated on both her personal and professional life. Today, Amy posted a series of glamorous shots from her recent birthday festivities. She captioned the images with "Birthdayin..." offering a peek into the highlight moments of her special day celebrations.

In the pictures, we can see that Amy and her fiance Ed Westwick are having a great time at Bulgari Hotels, London. This hotel is one of the most luxurious hotels in the world and the couple is enjoying their quality time to the fullest. In one of the pictures, Amy is seen donning a black dress which looks absolutely amazing.

Sporting statement earrings with her hair tied up, Amy looks adorable holding hands with her partner. Another photo spotlights her modeling a sleek one-piece swimsuit. She also shared a snap relaxing on the couch with a book. Additionally, she posted an image of her fiancé Ed giving a celebratory toast. These birthday gems depicting Amy are now going viral online.

More about Amy Jackson:

Amy Jackson used to date George Panayiotou, a hotelier and the son of businessman Andreas Panayiotou. The couple got engaged on 1 January 2019 and welcomed their son on 19 September 2019. However, they eventually split up and Amy began dating English actor Ed Westwick. They recently got engaged on 29 January 2024.

On the work front, Amy who has been away from films for quite some time tasted success with her recent Tamil film, Mission: Chapter 1. She is now busy with her upcoming Bollywood film Crakk starring Vidyut Jamwal. Touted to be the first-ever extreme sports action film in India, the movie has been carrying decent expectations.

