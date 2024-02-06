INSIDE Amy Jackson's 'emosh' birthday celebration ft. beau and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, son Andreas

Singh Is Bliing fame Amy Jackson celebrated her 32nd birthday on January 31. She received several heartfelt birthday wishes from her friends, fans, and well-wishers. The actress had a great time celebrating her birthday with her beau, Ed Westwick, and her little son Andreas. A while ago, Amy shared inside glimpses from her grand birthday bash.

Amy Jackson's 'emosh' birthday celebration with beau and son

Taking to her Instagram account, Amy Jackson shared a bunch of videos and pictures offering glimpses from the 32nd birthday celebration. The post features her beau and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and her son Andreas.

The inside glimpses showcase the actress having fun with her family while her son playfully tries his hands at making a cake. She also shared a picture of the gift that her son gave to her. One of the photos also shows Amy posing amid lots of flowers.

Sharing the glimpses, Amy penned, "it's been emosh." Have a look:

Ed Westwick's birthday wish for Amy Jackson

Speaking about the birthday wish, Ed Westwick, also taking to his social media, shared a multi-picture post wishing his 'kid' on her birthday. Sharing a series of goofy, stunning, and candid pictures with Amy, in the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Kid xx @iamamyjackson".

Just a couple of days back, on January 29, Amy and Ed made a joint Instagram post to announce the big news of their engagement with their fans and followers. The couple shared a series of dreamy pictures while Ed went down on his knees to propose to his lady love in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The romantic post was captioned, "Hell YES (accompanied by a wedding ring emoji)".

For the uninitiated, the rumors of the romance between Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick started in 2022. The couple shouted from their rooftops in 2023 when they shared sweet photos on their Instagram stories confirming their relationship.

Earlier, Amy was in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The duo also has a son whom they welcomed in 2019. However, the couple called it quits later.

