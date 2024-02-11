Anweshippin Kandethum Twitter reviews: 7 tweets to read before watching Tovino Thomas starrer thriller

Anweshippin Kandethum marked Tovino Thomas's return to commercial cinema ahead of the much-anticipated release of his major film Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Directed by Darwin Kuriakose and scripted by Jinu Abraham, Anweshippin Kandethum received a positive reception upon its debut, with particular praise directed at Tovino's performance.

Set against a thrilling backdrop in the 90s, the film has resonated strongly with fans of the thriller genre. The captivating visuals by Guatham Shankar and the evocative score by Santhosh Narayanan have further enhanced the movie-watching experience, contributing to its success at the box office.

Anweshippin Kandethum may not have generated significant pre-release hype, but its positive word-of-mouth has been instrumental in its success. The recreation of the 90s era and the portrayal of police investigation methods from that time serve as the film's main attractions. In addition to Tovino, Vineeth Thattil's performance has also been noteworthy, contributing to the film's acclaim.

Netizens review Anweshippin Kandethum

Twitter reviews of Anweshippin Kandethum offer diverse perspectives, making it crucial to consider various opinions before deciding to watch it in theaters.

While many viewers praise Tovino's compelling performance and the film's technical achievements, such as its depiction of 90s-era police investigation methods, others caution that its pacing may feel slow at times, or that certain elements of the plot might seem clichéd.

Delve into these Twitter reviews to determine if watching Anweshippin Kandethum in theaters is worthwhile.

One user wrote “Tovino’s One Man Show, Simple & Neat perf. SaNa’s BGM helps to maintain d Suspense mood. Authentic 90s setup. Film has 2 Episodes. 1st Hlf s Engaging while 2nd Hlf has lags; Twist helps to cover it. DECENT Investigation Thriller!”

Another person wrote “ #AnweshippinKandethum is a neatly done whodunit that uses redherings and switcheroos well. Not flawless. The key element being the plot set in 90s and a refreshing combination of leads and supporting cast.”

An excited viewer of the movie wrote, “ Malayalam cinema does it again #AnweshippinKandethum is a gripping crime thriller movie that's keeps you at the edge of your seat. My gosh that climax is out of the box @DarwinKuriakos great job as a debutant director my favourite @ttovino what a performer you are 4.8/5”

A netizen praised, “#AnweshippinKandethum is a refreshing take on a crime thriller genre. @DarwinKuriakos great job as a debutant director. The movie keeps us engaged throughout and makes us guess all the time. Yet another good performance from @ttovino."

There are few negative reviews too found on X. One individual shared “As a #Crimethriller fan, #AnweshippinKandethum was a letdown. I was really disappointed with how #DarwinKuriakose directed the film. Story is quite predictable, the 1st half lacks & the 2nd half is average.

Rating:- 2/5”

Another person mentioned “ #AnweshippinKandethum : A promising first half is followed by a letdown second. The case in first half used for the plot development works well but the main case in the 2nd is convenient. Technically good with period set up presented well. Neat performances. Strictly average”

A person expressed “#movie 33/2024 #AnweshippinKandethum Good 1st half,ok to decent 2nd half Slight lags felt Overall above average experience for me Should work decently well in box office #TovinoThomas”

