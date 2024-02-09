pinkvilla
7 Shahid Kapoor movies and show to catch before watching Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Farzi to Jab We Met

Who is social media sensation Brooke Monk? Here's everything you need to know about her life, career, and relationship

Did you know Shark Tank India 3's Anupam Mittal is married to THIS Bigg Boss 4 contestant?

What Is Emma Watson's Net Worth And Her 'Harry Potter' Earnings? Find Out

WATCH: Anita Hassanandani joyously celebrates son Aaravv's birthday; pens sweet note for her 'little big buoy'

WATCH: LeBron James Stuns NBA Fans With Viral No Look Pass Leading to Anthony Davis Dunk

Trisha Krishnan drops adorable photos with her pet dog; 'Coz it’s the week of love and we’d like to send some'

Jennifer Garner Praises Mark Ruffalo As He Receives A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Says 'To Work With You Is To Love You'

Kim Soo Hyun bursts into tears as Kim Ji Won shows lack of love post-marriage in Queen of Tears teaser
Anweshippin Kandethum movie poster

Anweshippin Kandethum Movie Review

Malayalam

Drama
Thriller

09 Feb 2024 | 142 Mins

Rating

9.7/10

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Rating

9.7/10

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Anweshippin Kandethum movie review: Tovino Thomas shines in this decent crime thriller

Planning to watch debutant Darwin Kuriakose’s Tovino starrer thriller Anweshippin Kandethum? Read Pinkvilla review and decide.

by Nikhil Sebastian

Published on Feb 09, 2024   |  05:00 PM IST  |  985
News Comment Share
Anweshippin Kandethum Review: Tovino Thomas film offers a decent crime investigation drama

Anweshippin Kandethum movie review: Tovino Thomas shines in this decent crime thriller

Name: Anweshippin Kandethum

Cast: Tovino Thomas

Rating: 2.5

Where to watch: Theatre

After the success of Ozler, Malayalam cinema presents another investigative thriller, starring the charismatic Tovino Thomas. Anweshippin Kandethum marks the directorial debut of Darwin Kuriakose, who has previously contributed to films alongside Johny Antony and Jinu Abraham. Known for his adeptness in crafting thrillers, Jinu Abraham takes the reins as the writer for this film. But does Anweshippin Kandethum deliver on the expectations of die-hard fans of the genre? Let's find out.

Plot of Anweshippin Kandethum 

Set in 1993, Anweshippin Kandethum follows the journey of Anand Narayanan, a sub-inspector stationed in a rural village within Kottayam district. When a Christian girl goes missing, Anand becomes personally invested in the case. However, his efforts are thwarted by his seniors, particularly due to the involvement of a priest as one of the suspects. Despite facing obstruction from higher-ups, Anand persists in his investigation. In a bid to pacify the authorities, Anand's seniors wrongly implicate a member of a different community.

Undeterred, Anand conducts a covert investigation, unearthing new leads that validate his suspicions. Yet, a critical error leads to Anand's suspension. Following a brief period of exile from duty, Anand and his team are reassigned to a cold case—a girl's murder. Can Anand and his team unravel the truth behind the murder? Will they be able to redeem themselves? These questions form the essence of Anweshippin Kandethum.

What works for Anweshippin Kandethum?

Darwin Kuriakose's direction truly shines in Anweshippin Kandethum, making the movie stand out for its fantastic filmmaking. The visuals by Gautham Shankar and the music by Santhosh Narayanan add even more brilliance to the overall experience. It's interesting to note that this is only Santhosh Narayanan's second time working in Malayalam cinema, his first being in Vinayan's 19th Century. The song performed by Dhee in the film is especially remarkable. Additionally, the art department deserves a lot of praise for creating such a realistic and immersive setting, particularly in portraying the early 1990s. This attention to detail sets it apart from other recent Malayalam period films.

Check out the trailer of Anweshippin Kandethum below:

What doesn’t work for Anweshippin Kandethum?

Anweshippin Kandethum exhibits a tale of two halves, where the promise of the initial moments gives way to a disjointed narrative trajectory. While Darwin Kuriakose's direction and Tovino Thomas's compelling portrayal inject vitality into the film, Jinu Abraham's script fails to sustain the momentum established in the first act. The story initially captivates with a strong setup and intriguing premise, but as the plot unfolds, it becomes apparent that the script lacks the necessary cohesion to seamlessly weave together its various elements.

As the narrative progresses, the once-promising storyline loses its grip, with the second half suffering from a noticeable dearth of suspense and a sluggish pace. Despite moments of intrigue, the overall impact of the film is diminished by the script's inability to maintain tension and momentum throughout. While Darwin Kuriakose's adept direction and Tovino's engaging performance manage to salvage some semblance of engagement, the weaknesses in the screenplay ultimately hinder the film's ability to fully captivate its audience.

Performances in Anweshippin Kandethum 

Tovino Thomas delivers a commanding performance in Anweshippin Kandethum, bringing the character of Anand Narayanan to life with remarkable depth and substance. His portrayal is marked by a perfect blend of physical presence and nuanced acting, which truly embodies the essence of the character. Through subtle gestures and expressions, Tovino captures the complexities of Anand Narayanan, making him a compelling and relatable protagonist.

Supporting Tovino's stellar performance is Vineeth Thattil, who impresses as Tovino's subordinate. Vineeth Thattil brings sincerity and authenticity to his role, effectively complementing Tovino Thomas's portrayal and adding depth to their on-screen dynamic. Additionally, Pramod Veliyanad delivers a noteworthy performance as Tovino's right-hand man. Veliyanad's portrayal adds a layer of humor and lightness to the narrative, providing moments of comic relief amidst the tension.

Verdict of Anweshippin Kandethum 

Anweshippin Kandethum offers a decent crime investigation drama with a focus on realism rather than high-octane thrills. This movie is a good watch for the genre lovers. The slow-paced narrative may appeal to those who appreciate detailed and realistic investigations over fast-paced action. However, what truly elevates the film is its brilliant technical aspects and exceptional art direction.

Viewers can thoroughly enjoy Anweshippin Kandethum as a theatrical experience, thanks to its immersive visuals and meticulous attention to detail.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikhil Sebastian

Nikhil Sebastian, an Engineering graduate, is a seasoned writer who seamlessly blends technology and entertainment. With 7 years of writing experie...

Read more

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

