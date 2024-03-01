Anweshipin Kandethum OTT release date: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas crime thriller

Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum was released in theatres on 9th February and opened to mostly positive responses from the audience. The film was appreciated for its engaging screenplay and Tovino’s performance.

After enjoying a decent theatrical run, the film is all set to arrive on OTT within less than a month of its big screen release. Anweshippin Kandethum is scheduled to arrive on the Netflix streaming platform on March 8th.

In the post shared by Netflix on X (formerly Twitter), it was announced that Anweshippin Kandethum will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Tovino Thomas’ Anweshippin Kandethum OTT details

More about Anweshippin Kandethum

Anweshippin Kandethum is an investigative crime thriller, written and directed by Darwin Kuriakose in his directorial debut. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Aadhya Prasad, Vijayakumar, Siddique, Indrans, and other talented actors in key roles.

Although the story is based on real incidents that occurred in the state of Kerala, the film makes use of fictionalized elements to cook up an engaging narrative.

Tovino Thomas's upcoming projects

Tovino Thomas has been a roll lately, with a minimum of one path-breaking film a year. It was Thallumaala in 2022, followed by 2018: Everyone is a Hero in 2023, and looking at his lineup in 2024, there is ample scope for yet another path-breaker.

Advertisement

The actor will next be seen in a film titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam, or A.R.M. The film is being written and directed by Jithin Laal and features Tovino in a triple role. From the looks of it, ARM is set to be a fantasy-filled action drama.

Apart from ARM, Tovino will also be seen in the film Munpe, directed by Saiju Sreedharan. The film also stars Manju Warrier in an important role. The makers had unveiled an interesting poster on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, suggesting a fantasy love story

Another exciting project in Tovino’s catalog is Nadikar, written and directed by Lal Jr. and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Soubin Shahir in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas’s dedication level will leave you stunned as he shows off his impressive Katana skills; video