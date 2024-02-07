Anweshippin Kandethum: From runtime to censor certification and plot, everything to know about Tovino Thomas’ crime thriller

After a span of five long years, Tovino Thomas is all set to don the avatar of a police officer, in his upcoming crime thriller film, Anweshippin Kandethum. The film, helmed by Darwin Kuriakose, is all set to hit the silver screens on February 9th.

The Minnal Murali actor was last seen in the role of a cop in the 2019 film Kalki. Seeing Tovino in the outfit again has piqued the interest of fans all over. Recently, the makers of the film had also released its trailer, which added fuel to the film's already raging hype. In the latest update, the makers have turned to social media to announce that the film has been certified U/A by the CBFC. They shared the post with the caption:

“Certified for your viewing pleasure! ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ proudly displays its U/A certificate. Get set for an epic journey”

What we know about Anweshippin Kandethum so far

Anweshippin Kandethum is all set to be a crime thriller film. It is learnt that the film will have a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes. From the film’s trailer, it was understood that the film revolves around Tovino’s character who is handling two cases that have become a sensation in the region. The investigation leads him to an older case, which he has to now reopen, which leads him to uncovering mysteries.

As mentioned earlier, the film has been helmed by Darwin Kuriakose and penned by Jinu V Abraham, known for films like Adam Joan and Kaduva. Anweshippin Kandethum features an ensemble cast including Siddique, Arthana Binu, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, and many more in prominent roles. Santhosh Narayanan composes the film’s music, marking his second venture in the Malayalam film industry. Gautham Sankar cranks the camera for the film, while Saiju Sreedharan takes care of the editing.

Tovino Thomas on the workfront

Tovino Thomas is one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry, and has a wide array of films that are scheduled to hit the big screens this year, starting with Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). The fantasy thriller film helmed by Jithin Lal has been one of the most anticipated films for a while now, and marks the Malayalam debut of Krithi Shetty.

Further, the Thallumala actor is also starring beside Soubin Shahir in Lal Jr. 's Nadikar, which is slated to release on May 3rd. Tovino is also set to reprise his role as Jathin Ramdas in the Mohanlal starrer L2 - Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

