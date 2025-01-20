Are Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi in talks for reconciliation amid impending divorce case?

Ravi Mohan is currently basking in the success of his recent release, titled Kadhalikka Neramillai, co-starring Nithya Menen, which has hit all the right chords among audiences. Amidst this, his personal life seems to have grabbed attention once again. For the uninitiated, Ravi had announced getting a divorce from his wife Aarti in September 2024, after 19 years of togetherness.

And now, as per The Hindu Tamil, the couple’s impending divorce case has been adjourned to a newer date, allowing the duo to appear for reconciliation as a last-mile effort.

According to the latest reports, Ravi Mohan had filed a case of seeking a divorce from his wife Aarti at the Chennai Family Welfare Court. The court has now ordered the duo to appear before the ‘Mediation and Reconciliation Center’ to hold amicable talks.

The report suggested that both the actor and his estranged wife have been appearing before the mediator quite a few times now, and talks of reconciliation have happened. However, nothing substantial has been reached yet.

As a result, the court has now adjourned the next hearing of their case to February 15. By that time, all the negotiations are likely to have concluded, and the former couple will have reached a final decision.

Well, the divorce announcement of Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi had undergone quite a massive public scrutiny, since the latter had claimed that the actor had chosen to announce it without her approval or knowledge.

There were, in fact, rumors of the Kadhalikka Neramillai star’s alleged relationship with a singer, which also did the rounds. However, Ravi Mohan duly dismissed all of it as baseless conjecture.

