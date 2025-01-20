Amid calling Hindi cinema ‘elitist’, R Madhavan labels Telugu cinema as ‘rooted to the ground’; says Malayalam films are…

R Madhavan has been one such actor who has outshone with his performances both in Hindi as well as South cinema. He enjoys a massive fan following in both the regional film sectors and is touted as an incredible artist above all. Recently, Maddy made a surprising comment on how the Telugu and Malayalam film industries have been faring against the increasing content base of the Hindi film belt.

Speaking with News18 Showsha, R Madhavan addressed the changing landscape in the film industry at large, irrespective of the language or medium.

However, the actor didn’t mince his words as he tagged Bollywood for becoming highly elitist, whereas the Telugu film industry remained equally grounded and rooted in traditions. Maddy highlighted filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s high-budget movies as prime examples of the same.

In his words, “If you look at the high-budget films coming out of SS Rajamouli and the Telugu industry, they are very rooted in the ground or in the history of smaller towns in India. They spend a lot of money to make films like Baahubali, RRR or Pushpa. They invest a lot of effort into portraying these stories and giving them power.”

Moving on, the Aaytha Ezhuthu star commented on Malayalam cinema, which has indeed peaked over the past few years.

R Madhavan mentioned that Mollywood has majorly been able to focus on aspects of content, and characters and still deliver incredible performances, despite a tight budget.

He added, “Malayalam cinema is now focusing mainly on content, characters, and performance without big budgets. The Telugu industry will sometimes release a big-budget film that completely flops, which is also a reality. The industry is going through a metamorphosis and will soon surprise the world with a completely new type of content."

