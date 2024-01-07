Ayalaan lyrical song Suro Suro OUT: Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh dance to AR Rahman’s peppy track

Sivakarthikeyan starrer film Ayalaan is slated to release in theaters on January 12, 2024, with Rakul Preet Singh appearing alongside him as the leading lady.

The film which is a sci-fi alien flick has dropped their new single called Suro Suro which is a peppy track composed by maestro AR Rahman. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Nakul Abhyankar with Madhan Karky penning the lyrics.

Check out the song Suro Suro from Ayalaan

The new single features a brilliant play of words on superhero names and characteristics by Madhan Karky which seems to be going well hand-to-hand with AR Rahman’s peppy track which uses a synthesizer effect to extentuate the vibrance of a futuristic track, owing to the film being a sci-fi movie. The song is choreographed by Sathish Krishnan.

The film is touted to be an adventurous film with considerations of being turned into a franchise depending on the first film’s success has been in the making since 2018, as it was delayed due to financial issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

More about Ayalaan

Ayalaan is a science-fiction alien movie starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, written and directed by R Ravikumar. The film features an alien who arrives on Earth and befriends a bunch of humans who help him thwart a bunch of hostile scientists after him.

Along with the leading actors, the film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and many more with Siddharth giving his voice for the alien. The film is musically crafted by AR Rahman with Nirav Shah and Ruben handling the camera and editing. The film is said to have 4500 visual effect shots, making it the most for an Indian movie.

Isha Koppikar is making a comeback to Tamil cinema after her 2001 film Narasimha with Captain Vijayakanth. Talking about Ayalaan, the actress shared that her role in the film is that of a femme fatale and assassin, inspired by Lara Croft from The Tomb Raiders. The film is slated to release in theaters for Pongal, making it a clash release with Dhanush's Captain Miller.

