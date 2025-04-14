Bank Janardhan death: Netizens get emotional recalling veteran Kannada actor’s best work, say, ‘Thank you for making my childhood awesome…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Veteran Kannada actor Bank Janardhan passed away on April 13, 2025. Following his demise, several netizens took to social media to mourn his loss and offer their condolences.

One user wrote, “Thank you for making my childhood awesome, sir.” Another added, “Thank you, Bank Janardhan Sir, for the endless entertainment and the smiles you brought to generations. Rest in peace. From the Shivanna and Appu fan family, we pray for your peaceful journey.”

Moreover, a user on social media highlighted how Bank Janardhan was known for his unique dialogue delivery and noted that he had acted in over 500 films throughout his long and illustrious career in cinema.

As per a report by News18, the veteran actor passed away at the age of 77 after battling a prolonged illness. He reportedly suffered from multiple organ complications, which led to a further decline in his health and ultimately his demise.

Following a heart attack in 2023, Bank Janardhan had been experiencing ongoing health issues, with his condition gradually deteriorating over time. He was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last.

Janardhan Chauhan, popularly known as Bank Janardhan, was born in 1949 and primarily worked in the Kannada film industry. Renowned for his memorable performances in both comedy and drama roles, he featured in numerous films and television shows throughout his career.

He made his debut with the 1985 film Pithamaha and went on to appear in several notable projects, including Tharle Nan Maga, Shhh!, News, and many others. His last leading role was in the 2023 film Undenama.

The comedy film, directed by K. L. Rajashekar, features an ensemble cast including Komal, Dhanya Balakrishna, Thabla Nani, and others in pivotal roles.

