Why Hindi versions of Nani’s HIT 3 and Suriya’s Retro aren’t screening in multiplexes? Find out

HIT: The Third Case and Retro both locked in May 1 for their much-anticipated theatrical release. Since the beginning, both films have generated strong buzz and fan excitement. As first-day, first-show screenings began, it appears the two movies are facing a common hurdle.

According to reports by 123 Telugu, neither HIT 3 nor Retro will have their Hindi versions screened in national multiplexes. The reason? Both films have broken the four-week window between theatrical and OTT releases.

This means the films could premiere online before completing a full four-week run in cinemas. As a result, their box office success will largely depend on single-screen performances.

As for HIT 3, the film has been performing well in theaters, with audiences praising the cop action drama as an overall entertaining watch.

While Nani has delivered one of his best performances in Sailesh Kolanu’s directorial, it’s the revelation of Karthi leading the fourth installment that has truly sent fans into a frenzy.

The songs, action sequences, and screenplay have all been well received, with viewers finding little to no flaws in the film.

On the other hand, the first-day first-show premieres for Retro started a bit late but still opened on a positive note.

Social media is buzzing with glimpses from theaters, where fans are seen grooving to the catchy tune of Kanimaa. Filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj and Karthik Subbaraj were also spotted attending the FDFS.

With both power-packed films clashing on the same release date, it remains to be seen how they fare in their respective box office runs.

