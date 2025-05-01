Watch: Allu Arjun sports cool look as he reaches airport in his car worth Rs 4.55 crores

Allu Arjun has been in the spotlight with an impressive lineup of projects. After his winning streak with Pushpa 2, the actor is now set to collaborate with Atlee for an upcoming film. Amid growing excitement, AA was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport, looking his casual best.

In the video, Allu Arjun is seen arriving in his swanky Range Rover worth Rs. 4.55 crores. For his look, the Pushpa 2 star opted for an all-white athleisure outfit as he entered the airport, surrounded by security.

Check out the video here:

Speaking of Allu Arjun’s massive collaboration with Atlee, the actor is reportedly charging a staggering Rs. 175 crore for the project. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, this mega-budget venture is set to make him one of the highest-paid actors in India.

That’s not all—AA has also sealed a backend deal, securing 15% of the film’s profits. He has already allotted bulk dates for the shoot, and the project has officially gone on floors.

A source close to the team of A6XAA22 addressed this major development and said, “Allu Arjun has locked a deal worth Rs 175 crore with producer, Sun Pictures, along with a backend deal of 15 percent stake in profits. It’s the biggest front-end deal signed by an actor in modern era, and Allu has allotted bulk dates to Atlee and Sun Pictures from August 2025.”

Besides this, Allu Arjun also has a project lined up with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, which is said to be a mythological film. He is rumored to be portraying a character inspired by Lord Karthikeya.

Additionally, the Race Gurram star is expected to reunite with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar for the third installment of the franchise, which has already been officially announced.

