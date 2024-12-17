Barroz release date, storyline, full star cast; here's everything about Mohanlal's upcoming movie

Barroz: Guardian of Treasures is an upcoming fantasy thriller movie that marks the directorial debut of legendary actor Mohanlal. The film is set to release in theaters during the Christmas holiday amid stiff competition at the box office. However, fans are excited to see Mohanlal in a never-before-seen avatar. Continue reading to learn more about the release date, storyline, and other details of the film.

Barroz release date and star cast

Barroz is all set to hit the big screens next week, on December 25. The movie features a talented ensemble cast led by Mohanlal in the titular role of Barroz. The film also stars Maya Rao West as Isabella D'Gama, Cesar Lorente Raton as Mendoza, and Ignacio Mateos as Cristóvao D'Gama. Kallirroi Tziafeta plays Theresa D'Gama, while Tuhin Menon essays the role of Ron Madhav.

The star cast of the Mohanlal starrer also includes Komal Sharma, Viviya Shanth, and Pedro Figueiredo, among others.

Barroz certification and runtime

The details about Barroz's censorship formalities and certification have not been revealed yet. However, the movie is estimated to have a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes. More details about this fantasy drama film are still awaited.

Barroz storyline and trailer

The trailer for Barroz is more than just a virtual 3D experience. It gives a glimpse into the world the filmmakers have created. It is packed with fantasy elements aimed at children. In it, Mohanlal plays Barroz, who is a spirit guardian of a hidden treasure.

The film is rooted in Portuguese culture and the legacy of Vasco da Gama. Mohanlal’s character, Barroz, has spent 400 years protecting a treasure meant for the descendants of Vasco da Gama. The fantasy movie is based on a novel by Jijo Punnoose.

Take a look at the trailer below:

The project was first announced in 2019. However, the film began shooting only in 2021. The production of the Mohanlal starrer faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After resuming in December 2021, the film wrapped up in 2022. Despite this, the movie went through multiple delays before reaching completion.

