Barroz virtual 3D trailer OUT: Mohanlal starrer is a visually enchanting fantasy movie exploring hidden treasure and guardian spirit

Superstar Mohanlal is excited to present his highly anticipated fantasy movie, Barroz 3D - Guardian of Treasure, which will hit theaters on December 25, 2024. After facing a long period of development challenges, this film will also mark Mohanlal's directorial debut.

The trailer, unveiled on November 19, 2024, is a virtual 3D trailer offering a taste of the visually enriched story the makers have envisioned. It is packed with elements pertaining to children’s fantasy, with Mohanlal playing a spirit guardian of a hidden treasure.

Watch the trailer for Barroz 3D - Guardian of Treasure ft Mohanlal:

The trailer for Barroz was presented in a new treatment, with characters and elements appearing outwards from the screen, owing to its being a virtual trailer. With Mohanlal playing the title role, the film stems from the backdrop of Portuguese culture and the legacy of Vasco da Gama.

The film features Mohanlal as a spirit guardian who has spent 400 years protecting a treasure to be entrusted only to the descendants of Vasco da Gama. The children’s fantasy flick set to release for Christmas 2025 is based on a novel by Jijo Punnoose.

Barroz was initially announced in 2019, with Mohanlal marking his debut as a director. However, the film only began shooting in 2021, which was also halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the film restarted in December 2021 and wrapped up in 2022, it was stuck in development hell and postponed on multiple occasions.

The movie is set to hit the big screens in December 2024, with actors like Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram playing key roles. Lydian Nadhaswaram composed the musical tracks, and Mark Kilian handled the scores. Additionally, the film was shot in 3D.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal recently hit the headlines as the actor is set to reunite with his contemporary Mammootty in a film after a gap of 16 years. The upcoming movie, tentatively called Megastar 429, has the Lucifer star in an extended cameo appearance.

Furthermore, Mohanlal is also set to arrive in theaters soon, as his films Thudarum and L2: Empuraan are also slated for release in 2025.

