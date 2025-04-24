'From richest person to even God gets reviewed, so who am I?': AR Rahman on his divorce with Saira Banu

AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, had earlier decided to part ways and move ahead with a divorce. Now, the music director has finally spoken out about the public scrutiny they faced following the announcement.

In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit on YouTube, the musician said, “The choice of being in public life is intentional, so everybody gets reviewed. Right from the richest person to even God gets reviewed, so who am I?”

AR Rahman continued, “As long as we stay together and are not conceited or toxic, even those who criticise us, they’re all family. If I say things about someone’s family, someone will say things about mine. As Indians, we believe this. Nobody should say unnecessary things because everyone has a sister, a wife, or a mother. Even when someone says something hurtful, I pray ‘Please God, forgive them and guide them.’”

Rahman and Saira Banu had announced their divorce in November 2024. The latter made it official first, delivering a statement to the public via her legal representative.

Following this, AR Rahman took to his social media handle and penned, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.”

The musician further expressed his hope for privacy and kindness from friends during this fragile moment in his life.

See the post here:

AR Rahman recently made quite a buzz on the internet following the release of the first single from Thug Life. The Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR-starrer gangster flick features the track titled Jinguchaa, a wedding banger penned by Haasan himself.

On the work front, AR Rahman is currently involved in projects like Tere Ishk Mein, Ram Charan’s Peddi, Genie, and more.

