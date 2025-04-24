Who is Imanvi Ismail? Meet the actress who is set to romance Prabhas in Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji

Choreographer-turned-actor Imanvi Ismail has been a social media sensation right from the start. Fast forward to now, she is all set to star opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film Fauji. While fans seem to be quite curious about the diva already, in this article we will learn a little bit more about her.

Advertisement

Who is Imanvi Ismail?

Born in Los Angeles, California, Imanvi Ismail is an actor, dancer, and choreographer of Indian-American descent. She was born to parents who had settled in the US early on in their lives and are citizens of the country.

Imanvi completed her schooling and higher education in the States. After finishing her university-level examinations, she showed a keen interest in performing arts and got herself trained in dancing, choreography, and subsequently, acting.

Imanvi Ismail rose to fame with her choreography video Tum Tum

Two years ago, in 2023, Imanvi broke the internet with her viral choreography video on the track Tum Tum. The clip, which was shared online, featured the actress modestly dressed in an anarkali as she matched steps with her co-dancer to the melody of the Tamil track.

The video has over 4M likes and millions of views on Instagram alone. Imanvi’s easy-flowing and graceful steps made the song all the more appealing to her fans and served as a guide for those who wished to choreograph it themselves.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

Imanvi’s film debut opposite Prabhas in Hanu Raghavapudi’s film

While Imanvi Ismail had already been enjoying the spotlight with her identity as a dancing sensation, it wasn’t until August 17, 2024, that she shot to exemplary fame. The starlet was announced as the newest heroine, bagging the opportunity to romance Prabhas in Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming period actioner, titled Fauji.

Take a look at the photos here:

The makers of the film introduced Imanvi as the leading lady for the project, and in the pictures shared from the pooja ceremony, the diva was seen joining in the celebration along with Prabhas.

ALSO READ: Shine Tom Chacko gets accused again of ‘indecent remarks’ by female co-star just day after public apology