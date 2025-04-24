DD Next Level Release Date: Santhanam’s horror comedy franchise expands with 4th film, to hit big screens on May 16, 2025

DD Next Level, starring Santhanam, is all set to hit the big screens on May 16, 2025. The upcoming film will be the latest addition to the comedy-horror franchise, marking its fourth installment.

The release date was shared by industry insider Sreedhar Pillai, along with a new poster. Sharing the update, the actor said, “#DDNextLevel Double the Humour starring Santhanam. #DDNextLevelFromMay16.”

Advertisement

See the post here:

The horror-comedy franchise Dhilluku Dhuddu began with its first installment of the same name in 2016. Directed by Rambhala, the film featured Santhanam and Anchal Singh in the lead roles and was a massive critical and commercial success.

Following its success, a sequel titled Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 was released in 2019, with Shritha Sivadas as the female lead. The franchise was later expanded with a third installment, a standalone sequel titled DD Returns.

DD Returns, written and directed by debutant S. Prem Anand, once again starred Santhanam in the lead role. It featured an ensemble cast including Surbhi, FEFSI Vijayan, Pradeep Rawat, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and many more in key roles.

Now, the franchise is set to expand with its fourth installment, titled DD Next Level, and subtitled Devil's Double Next Level. With Prem Anand returning as director, Santhanam will reprise his lead role.

Joining him in this comedy-horror venture are Gautham Vasudev Menon, Selvaraghavan, Geethika Tiwary, Yashika Aannand, Kasthuri Shankar, Nizhalgal Ravi, and many others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

A sequel to 2023’s DD Returns, the upcoming film will feature musical tracks and background scores composed by OfRo.

On the work front, Santhanam was last seen in the film Madha Gaja Raja. Directed by Sundar C, the film was shot in 2012 and released after a gap of 12 years.

The Vishal-starrer was an action-comedy featuring Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as the female leads. Looking ahead, Santhanam is expected to collaborate with Silambarasan for his next project, tentatively titled STR49.

ALSO READ: Shine Tom Chacko gets accused again of ‘indecent remarks’ by female co-star just day after public apology