Mohanlal Upcoming Movies: Makers announce release dates of actor's next 5 films; Barroz, L2: Empuraan to Vrushabha

Mohanlal is all set to mark his debut as a director with his much-awaited movie Barroz, which will be released in December 2024. As the film is closing in on its release date, the makers of the actor’s upcoming films have officially dropped a slate of release dates.

The official post made by Aashirvad Cinemas on YouTube confirms that the superstar will appear in 5 different films in the course of 2024 to 2025. The films mentioned are Barroz (December 25, 2024), Thudarum (January 30, 2025), L2: Empuraan (March 27, 2025), Hridayapoorvam (August 28, 2025), and Vrushabha (October 16, 2025).

Watch the official post for Mohanlal’s release slate here:

The first out of the lot starring Mohanlal is his debut directorial venture, Barroz. The children’s fantasy movie, which depicts the superstar as a spirit guardian, is said to take us on a visually-enriching tale. The film showcases the treasure of Vasco Da Gama, which is to be handed over to a descendant of the same, protected by the spirit guardian for 400 years.

With Mohanlal playing the lead role, the movie had been in a production slump for quite some time with multiple release postponements. The film also features actors like Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in crucial roles.

Watch the Barroz trailer here:

Subsequently, Mohanlal would appear in the lead role in director Tharun Moorthy’s film, Thudarum. The film, touted to be a drama, is said to feature the actor as a taxi driver who suffers from generalized anxiety disorder.

Apart from Mohanlal, the movie has actors Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Nandu, and more in critical roles.

See the first look of Thudarum here:

Mohanlal would then appear in the much-awaited sequel to the Lucifer franchise called L2: Empuraan. The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is said to serve as a sequel and prequel to the first installment, continuing the lore of Khureshi-Ab'raam.

The action thriller movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, and many more reprising their roles from the first part.

Check out Mohanlal’s look from L2: Empuraan

Furthermore, Mohanlal would rejoin hands with veteran director Sathyan Anthikad for another movie titled Hridayapoorvam. The film marks the duo’s return to working together after 2015’s Ennum Eppozhum, co-starring Manju Warrier.

The final addition to the lot of movies would be Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore. The Telugu-Malayalam bilingual movie is said to be a historical action film that features the tale of two sworn enemies in the past being reborn as father-son in the present day.

