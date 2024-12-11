WATCH: Here's how Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar met each other at the Barroz trailer launch in Mumbai
As Barroz 3D is set to hit the big screens for Christmas 2024, actor-director Mohanlal and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar come together for its trailer launch!
Mohanlal is all set to debut as a director with his much-awaited movie venture Barroz 3D hitting the big screens on December 25, 2024. The film releasing for Christmas this year is ready to have a trailer launch in Mumbai with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar being a special guest.
As the event is taking place in the city, both the superstars are seen embracing one another, appearing with all smiles as they pose together and share a warm moment.
Watch Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar’s video from Barroz trailer launch here: