WATCH: Here's how Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar met each other at the Barroz trailer launch in Mumbai

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Throwback: When Anushka Sharma joked that Aamir Khan made people on Rajasthan streets remove their clothes for PK

Cher and Dick Van Dyke Forced To Evacuate Malibu Homes As Franklin Fire Scorches Over 3,000 Acres; Latest On The Crisis Here

Sonakshi Sinha’s dad Shatrughan Sinha claims his sons Luv and Kussh are not ‘so mature’ after they missed her wedding: ‘They are only…'

Throwback: When Megan Fox Revealed MGK and Her Perform THIS Bizarre 'Ritual'; Find Out Amid Their Break Up

Throwback: Revisiting the Last Time Megan Fox and MGK Separated ‘to Work on Their Issues’ Amid Their Recent Breakup

Manchu Manoj addresses media after chaos outside house; alleges brothers Vishnu and Vinay 'trapped' their father Mohan Babu

Did You Know Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh co-star Roshan Mathew was rejected for THIS role in Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan’s Kapoor & Sons?

Taylor Swift’s Longtime Bassist Opens Up About Emotional Farewell To Record-Breaking Eras Tour: 'It Felt Like Graduation'

What Does Frank Sinatra’s Daughter Think About Snoop Dogg’s AI-Generated Commercial Featuring Her Dad?