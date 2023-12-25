Best South Indian Film of 2023 Poll: From Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Prabhas' Salaar; which one did you enjoy most?

The world of cinema has truly shined this year. Since the beginning of the year, film industries nationwide have delivered movies that not only won over the hearts of the audience but also sparked a myriad of emotions in them.

The movies released this year went beyond being mere entertainment. They delved into different themes and subjects, pushed boundaries in terms of filmmaking techniques, all with the sole purpose of entertaining the viewers. And it's fair to say that they achieved their goal. With that in mind, here are the contenders for the Best South Indian Film of 2023, movies that truly struck a chord with the audience.

Best South Indian Films of 2023

1. Ponniyin Selvan: II

The second part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II was released in April this year. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Sobitha Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, and many more in prominent roles. The film was a cinematic representation of Kalki’s 1954 novel of the same name.

The film featured grand sets and art pieces, great dialogue, all of which was complemented by Ravi Varman’s cinematography and AR Rahman’s music. All of these were tied together with Ratnam’s direction. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that the filmmaker transports us to the world of the Cholas.

2. Dasara

Srikanth Odela’s Dasara was undoubtedly one of the most famous films to come out this year. The film featured Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim and many more in crucial roles. The film is a period-action drama that carries a heft message as well. The film received grand praise at the time of release, especially for the cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, the music by Santhosh Narayanan as well as the performances.

3. 2018

Jude Anthany Joseph’s survival drama film 2018 is based on the Kerala floods which took place five years ago. The film features an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, and many more. The film, based on true events, depicted the real-life incidents with the utmost conviction and even brought tears to the audience's eyes. 2018 was selected as India’s official entry for the 96th Oscars, however, it did not make the final shortlist.

4. Jailer

August had a Rajinified beginning. Nelson Dilipkumar’s black comedy crime thriller with Rajinikanth in the lead was undeniably one of the biggest films to come out this year. The film featured Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Sunil, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah and more in prominent roles, and followed the story of a retired jailer who was fighting to get his son back from a crime boss. The film received great appreciation from fans and critics at the time of release. Anirudh Ravichander’s music for the film went viral as well.

5. Toby

Debutante Basil Alchalakkal made a statement entry with the action drama film Toby, The film, which is written by, and features Raj B Shetty in the lead role tells the gritty tale of the eponymous character and his journey. The film follows a unique form of narration which was appreciated by the audience as well.

6. Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A and Side B

Hemanth M Rao’s romantic drama film, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello was released in two parts. The films were a guaranteed tear-jerker, telling the story of a couple that would (as the title suggests) cross the seven seas to be with each other. The film featured Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles and also had Achyuth Kumar, Pavithra Lokesh, and many more in prominent roles.

7. Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s romantic comedy film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana brought a one-of-a-kind twist to a typical rom-com. The film also had Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponnvannan and many more in crucial roles. The music by Hesham Abdul Wahab was soulful and heart-touching as well. The film garnered positive responses at the time of release.

8. Mark Antony

Adhik Ravichandran’s science fiction action comedy film was a major highlight among the films of 2023. The film brought about a different outlook to the concept of time travel. The film which stars SJ Suryah and Vishal was a fast-paced story, however, was not difficult to follow. The film tells the story of two friends Mark and Antony, and their sons and how their life takes a turn when they come across a time-traveling telephone. The music by GV Prakash deserves a special mention as well.

9. Leo

Arguably one of the most anticipated films of the year was Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role. The film boasted an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Gautham Vasudev Menon and many more in prominent roles.

The film, inspired by the Hollywood film History of Violence, told the tale of a man who adopted an alternate ego to get out of a world of crime. The film is also the third installment in the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and helped increase the curiosity around the Universe which already includes Karthi, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya essaying prominent roles.

10. Jigarthanda DoubleX

Karthik Subbaraj’s latest film Jigarthanda DoubleX was the filmmaker’s ode to cinema. The film starred Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in lead roles, and is perhaps Lawrence’s best performance to date. Moreover, the film subtly conveyed a powerful political message, skillfully avoiding any sense of being overly pushy.

Furthermore, the director stayed true to his promise of creating a Pandyaa Western film, a theme that was beautifully complemented by the music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Jigarthanda DoubleX also showcased visually stunning scenes, expertly captured by the talented cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarasu.

11. Kaathal - The Core

Kaathal - The Core marked Jyothika’s comeback into Malayalam cinema after 14 long years. The film, helmed by Jeo Baby, featured Mammootty in the lead role and was also produced by him. It skillfully tackles the subject of homosexuality, presenting a complex and serious story in a refreshingly simple way. Moreover, the film challenges various social norms through its multiple layers.

12. Hi Nanna

Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s latest film Hi Nanna, helmed by debutant Shouryuv is a romantic drama film that deals with the lead character and his relationship with his daughter. The film also has a prominent romantic angle to it. The film also features Nassar, Jayaram, Angad Bedi and many more. The film was one of the most popular romantic films to come out this year as well.

13. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Prashanth Neel’s Telugu debut was nothing short of a festival. The film boasts an ensemble cast with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Bobby Simha, Mime Gopi and many more. Salaar: Part 1 perfectly sets up the fictional world of Khansaar, establishing the characters, politics, and life of the people there. The film which was released on December 22nd has garnered widespread critical and commercial acclaim.

Choose your favorite film of 2023

Your votes will decide which is the Best South Indian Film of 2023. Stay tuned for the upcoming announcement of the Results!

