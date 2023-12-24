Best South Director of 2023 POLL: From Mani Ratnam to Lokesh Kanagaraj; who impressed you the most?

The year 2023 is finally in its concluding days with many movies transcending the expectations of audiences, becoming massive hits in theaters this year. With so many films across the languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam released, South Indian cinema has indeed succeeded in satisfying cinebuffs in almost all genres.

This year’s list of talents in filmmaking, especially direction has really left a mark in the minds and hearts of people, and rightfully so, it is time cine lovers vote and decide who gets to be the Best Director of South Films 2023.

Best South Directors of 2023

1. Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan: II

Ponniyin Selvan: II, the magnum opus film of legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam finally arrived earlier this year. The film, adapted from the 1954 novel of the same name and written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, is the much-anticiapted sequel to the two-part franchise.

The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more focusing on the story of Arulmozhi Varman (played by Jayam Ravi) and his family dealing with threats to the Chola Empire.

2. Hemanth M Rao for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A and Side B

Without much surprise, Rakshit Shetty again returned to the big screen this year and left everyone amazed with his latest film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A and Side B. The film is directed by Hemanth M Rao in his second collaboration with Rakshit Shetty and the pair presented a heart-wrecking film.

The Andhadhun screenwriter left no stone unturned to present a mature love story revolving around Manu and Priya, played by Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth.

3. Jude Anthany Joseph for 2018

2018, the Malayalam language survival drama film based on the actual 2018 floods in Kerala is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph who wrote the screenplay with Akhil P Dharmajan. The film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain, and many more.

The film was a massive success in theaters of Kerala this year and was also the official entry from India for the 96th Academy Awards but eventually failed in the last round of nominations. The film’s production involved using practical effects and gave an authentic portrayal of the actual floods and horrors they carried.

4. Lokesh Kanagaraj for Leo

Leo, the Thalapathy Vijay film with his second collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj was one of the most awaited films of this year. The film which had Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role also had an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and many more in key roles.

The film which was an adaptation of David Cronenberg’s film A History of Violence follows the life of Parthiban, a café owner and animal rescuer in Theog, who is pursued by gangsters Antony and Harold Das who suspect him to be Antony's estranged son, Leo.

The film develops into a complete action thriller where Parthiban tries to prove he isn’t Leo and strives to protect his family from getting harmed. The film did receive mixed to positive reports from critics but eventually turned out to be the biggest-grossing Tamil movie of 2023.

5. Srikanth Odela for Dasara

Dasara starring Natural star Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more in key roles featured a period action drama written and directed by Srikanth Odela in his directorial debut.

The film features Dharani, a young ruffian who steals coal for a living and lives with his grandmother who gets caught up in a debacle to unite his best friend Suri and his lover Vennela. The film opened with positive reviews and became a commercial hit in theaters.

6. Jeo Baby for Kaathal - The Core

Kaathal - The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika in the leading roles features an LGBT film with an intense emotional storyline. The film directed by Jeo Baby is written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria it features the story of a retired bank manager, who plans to run for the local government elections but days before the election, his wife files for a divorce case citing that he is homosexual.

The film then focuses on the thematics of the LGBTQ+ community in our society and how contemporary society subjects them to hardships while the protagonist accepts his divorce from his wife and tries to overcome his struggle with his own sexuality.

7. Adhik Ravichandran for Mark Antony

Mark Antony, the science fiction action comedy film starring Vishal, and SJ Suryah in dual roles was one of the most fun-filled and entertaining films of this year. The film featured a telephone that can be used to talk to one’s past made the center of all problems when Vishal’s character Mark used it to change his past and save his father from dying.

The film had lots of back and forth with the comical rivalry between both the lead heroes making the crux of the film. The film was welcomed with positive reviews becoming the highest-grossing film for Vishal.

8. Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer

Jailer starring Rajinikanth in the leading role, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar was the second highest-grossing film in Tamil for this year. The film featured the story of a retired jailer who is out for revenge on the people who kidnapped his police officer son. The film features actors like Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles while Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff played cameo roles in the film.

9. Karthik Subbaraj for Jigarthanda DoubleX

Jigarthanda DoubleX starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the leading roles was a Western-style action comedy film featuring as the prequel and spiritual sequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s own film Jigarthanda.

The film set in the 1970s, revolves around an upcoming policeman trying to kill a gangster by going undercover as a filmmaker. The film was opened to positive reviews and was a successful venture in theaters. Not only did the film make a successful western style movie in an Indian setup but also managed to create a film that serves as an ode to films and filmmakers.

10. Prashanth Neel for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles was one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel featured the story of two best friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Khansaar, Vardharaja Mannar who is set to be crowned king of the tribes finds himself in the middle of chaos when power-hungry and greedy people try to kill him and usurp the throne from him. In the time of need, he calls up his loyal companion and best friend Deva who will go to any extent to protect his friend.

Here are the top 10 films in South Indian cinema this year and the talented directors who made it all happen. Now, it is up to you to give your votes and decide who deserves to be the Best South director of 2023.

