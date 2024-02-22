Bigg Boss Telugu fame Shanmukh Jaswanth and his brother detained by police over marijuana possession

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth, who is known for his web series on YouTube, has been arrested by the police in possession of marijuana. According to reports, Shanmukh and his brother Sampath Vinay were found in possession of ‘Gaanja’ or marijuana at Sampath’s apartment flat.

Reason behind the arrest of Shanmukh and Sampath

Although the matter seems rather simple at first glance, the lead-up to the arrest will blow your mind. According to reports online, the complaint was initially filed by Sampath’s fiancee, Dr. Mounica. In her complaint, Mounica allegedly stated that Sampath cheated her and is off to marry another girl, with just 6 days left for their marriage. Listening to Mounica’s complaint, the police set off to investigate the matter at Sampath’s house, where they ended up discovering cannabis at his flat.

Shanmukh Jaswanth’s controversial past

This is not the first time that Shanmukh has landed in trouble with the police. Even earlier, the actor was arrested by the police and taken into custody over a drunken driving case, where he injured a biker by ramming his car into him at top speed. Despite indicative proof suggesting that he was under the influence of alcohol, Shanmukh protested innocence, claiming that nobody ended up in the hospital.

Who is Shanmukh Jaswanth?

Shanmukh Jaswanth is a popular Telugu Youtuber, who grew to fame with his YouTube web series titled Software Developer, featuring Baby actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya. The series was an instant hit, amassing millions of views. He then went on to act in a few more web series on YouTube, all of which were huge successes.

Owing to his popularity among the youth, he was invited to participate first in the reality TV show ‘Cash 2.0’, followed by Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 hosted by actor Nagarjuna. Shanmukh’s character and charming personality won the hearts of many people, which led to him eventually emerging as the runner-up of the show, only one behind VJ Sunny.

After his stint in Bigg Boss, Shanmukh continued to use his popularity to churn out more content in the YouTube web series space, with his most recent one being a web series titled ‘Student’.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

