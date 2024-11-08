BREAKING: Prabhas and Hombale gear up for release each in 2026, 2027 and 2028 as part of three-film partnership; Journey begins with Salaar 2

Prabhas has entered into a three-film partnership with Hombale Films. The actor worked with the production house in Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire. This deal, which includes Salaar Part 2 along with two more projects, marks one of the most significant actor-studio collaborations in showbiz.

Hombale Films announced the same on their social media handles and wrote, "𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭! #PrabhasXHombal3Films. We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, @actorprabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world."

They further added, "This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable. The stage is set and the path ahead is limitless. Get ready, as the journey begins with #Salaar2..."

The first project under Prabhas's new agreement with Hombale Films will be Salaar Part 2. The movie will be directed by none other than filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the Salaar director has already shot "20 percent" of the second installment of the film. A source close to the development said, "Prashanth Neel has already shot for 20 percent of the sequel with Prabhas and Prithviraj. There is a standing set at Ramoji Film City and the journey on Salaar 2 begins with a schedule on this set."

According to the source, Salaar Part 2 is expected to be well-received by audiences due to its storyline. The real drama and political elements of the film are set to unfold in the sequel. It will offer a fresh dynamic between actors Prabhas and Prithviraj. "The entire plot of the sequel was written way back in the pandemic and it's now time to execute all the drama to the spectacle with scale and heroism," the source concluded.

Meanwhile, more details about Prabhas' future projects with Hombale are still under wraps.

