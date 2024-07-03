In December 2023, Prabhas teamed up with Prashanth Neel for the first time on the Hombale Films production, Salaar. The film earned approximately Rs 617 crore at the global box office and ended with a cliffhanger, promising a tiff in part two between two best friends, Prabhas and Prithviraj. Ever since, there have been multiple reports on the prospects of the Salaar sequel. While initially, the makers were planning to take the film on floors in June 2024, we now have exclusive updates on the plans of Prashanth Neel for this Prabhas and Prithviraj film.

"20 percent of Salaar 2 is already shot," reveals a source

According to sources close to the development, Salaar 2 goes on floors on August 10 with a 15-day schedule at Ramoji Film City. “Through the making of Salaar, Prashanth Neel has already shot for 20 percent of the sequel with Prabhas and Prithviraj. There is a standing set at Ramoji Film City and the journey on Salaar 2 begins with a schedule on this set,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the plans to shoot in June were delayed by a couple of months due to rains and date issues. On reaching out, the producers, Hombale Films, confirmed the news exclusively to Pinkvilla.

The film will be shot over an 8-month-period from August, as Hombale intends to release the Salaar sequel by the end of 2025. “Prashanth Neel is committed to shooting for two feature films – Salaar 2 and Dragon with NTR Jr - in 2024 and 2025. He has met both the producers and promised to shoot for the two feature films in the pre-decided timelines. He has chalked out a schedule for both the films, and he is confident to have a smooth journey with two of the top stars,” the source added.

Prashanth Neel gears up for drama and politics in Salaar 2

We hear that Prabhas, Neel, Prithviraj, and Hombale are supremely confident about Salaar 2, and have full faith on the conflict of the sequel. “The real drama and politics of the film unfold in the sequel. One will get to see a different and new dynamic of both Prabhas and Prithviraj in the film, which brings in intensity to the storytelling. The entire plot of the sequel was written way back in the pandemic and its now time to execute all the drama to the spectacle with scale and heroism,” the source concluded.

Prabhas meanwhile will also start shooting for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Spirit from the end of 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we will be bringing an exclusive on Spirit shortly.

