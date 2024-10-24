Salaar 2: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel film goes on floors?

Prabhas who celebrated his 45th birthday on October 23, 2024, has an exciting lineup of projects for his fans. Last seen in Nag Ashwin’s epic sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD, the Baahubali actor has The Raaja Saab, Spirit, Kalki 2, and Salaar 2 in the pipeline. Although, these upcoming projects have been much-awaited, especially by his fans, Salaar: Part 2 has been getting significant attention on social media. As per several media reports, Prabhas has begun filming for Prashanth Neel’s film.

Yes, you read that right! A report in India Today claims that the Rebel Star started shooting for the much-anticipated sequel Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, after a break to celebrate his birthday.

Further, the report suggests that the ongoing shooting schedule will continue for 20 days and the makers will reportedly be filming for high-octane action sequences. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same by the makers or the actor.

In Salaar: Part 2, pan-Indian star Prabhas will reprise his role as Deva alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar. The sequel will further explore the characters and their equation in the film. For the unversed, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 was an instant blockbuster released in 2023. Besides Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumar, Shruti Haasan was seen as the leading lady in a never-seen-before avatar.

The action thriller explores the relationship between Prabhas’ character and Prithviraj’s character and delves around the theme of the power struggle to rule the kingdom. Salaar: Part 1 is nothing short of epic, with friendship, trust, betrayal, mind games, politics, and more playing a massive role between several clans that reside in the fictional city.

It is pertinent to mention that Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that director Prashanth Neel has already completed 20 percent of the sequel with Prabhas and Prithviraj. Sources close to the development said, “The real drama and politics of the film unfold in the sequel. One will get to see a different and new dynamic of both Prabhas and Prithviraj in the film, which brings intensity to the storytelling. The entire plot of the sequel was written way back in the pandemic and it's now time to execute all the drama to the spectacle with scale and heroism.”

