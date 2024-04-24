Is Karthi starrer Sardar 2 set to begin its shoot in June 2024?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug trafficking

In 2022, Karthi made waves with his outstanding performance in the blockbuster movie Sardar, helmed by the talented director PS Mithran. Fast forward two years, and it appears that the highly anticipated sequel to this film is on its way.

Amutha Bharathi, a cinephile, recently shared on X (previously Twitter) that the film's production team is planning to start shooting in June. Additionally, there will be a pooja ceremony happening soon, and we can expect to catch a glimpse of the same by the end of May.

Karthi starrer Sardar 2 set to commence soon?

The upcoming spy action movie starring Karthi is rumored to involve drug trafficking and shed light on the issue. The film is currently in the pre-production phase, with cast members being confirmed.

Karthi is expected to start shooting for Sardar 2 in just a few months. He will first apparently wrap up the shoot for his upcoming movie, Vaa Vathiyare, and jump right into this exciting project.

About Sardar

Karthi takes on a double role in the movie Sardar, where he portrays a disgraced spy who comes back after a lengthy exile to stop a water company from contaminating the nation's water supply with toxic waste. In this film, the actor brilliantly portrays both the father and son characters, alongside a talented cast including Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Panday, Laila, and many others in significant roles.

Chunky Pandey, a popular Hindi actor, made his Tamil film debut with this movie. It also served as a comeback for actress Laila. The film received praise from both critics and audiences, becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films in 2022.

Karthi’s work front

After appearing in a forgetful venture like Japan in 2023, Karthi is all set to bring back his charm on the big screen with his new projects. The actor is currently shooting for his film Vaa Vaathiyaare directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, marking it as the latter’s return to helming a feature film after Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum.

The film also stars Krithi Shetty in the lead role with actors like Sathyaraj and Anandaraj confirmed to play key roles. Moreover, Karthi is also expected to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj once again after the director finishes his next project Coolie with Superstar Rajinikanth.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

