Tamannaah Bhatia pens emotional post as her 2010 blockbuster Paiyaa set for re-release; says ‘feels extremely special’

Paiyaa, released in 2010, emerged as one of the commercial blockbusters of that time. Directed by N. Lingusamy, the film stars Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, both relatively young actors at the time.

Notably, while Paiyaa marked Karthi's first commercial blockbuster in Tamil cinema, Tamannaah had previously starred alongside Karthi's brother Suriya in Ayan (2009). However, Paiyaa played a crucial role in cementing their stardom.

After 14 years since its initial release, Paiyaa is set to hit screens in Tamil Nadu on April 11. Tamannaah, expressing her emotions, took to X (formerly Twitter) to reminisce about the film, her character, and extend gratitude to the fans and crew.

Read Tamannaah’s emotional X post.

A quick revisit on Paiyaaa

Paiyaaa is a road movie set in Bangalore and Maharashtra, following the journey of Karthi's character Shiva as he searches for a job. Along the way, he encounters Charu, another job seeker, and gradually falls for her.

As their bond strengthens, circumstances lead them to embark on a journey to Mumbai in a friend's Lancer car. During the journey, Shiva finds himself standing between antagonists and Charu, ultimately saving her from the villains. This forms the core plot of Paiyaa.

Karthi shines in his role as Shiva, while Tamannaah mesmerises as Charu with her beauty and charm. The film's soundtrack, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, became chartbusters with every song being a big hit. With the movie's re-release, the song sequences are expected to transform theaters into music concerts, showcasing the immense popularity of the film's music.

April - A month of re-releases for Tamil cinema

Tamil cinema is currently experiencing a dry spell with a lack of major releases, despite the vacation season. Surprisingly, even without a dub, the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys emerged as a huge blockbuster in Tamil Nadu, highlighting the industry's thirst for big hits.

With eagerly awaited films like Indian 2, Greatest Of All Time, and Kanguva on the horizon, it seems fans may have to wait a bit longer for the next blockbuster. In the meantime, many old movies are being re-released due to the lack of fresh content and for the love of old classics.

Paiyaa is one of those re-release while Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli will also re-release on April 20th, offering a nostalgic treat with its stars Vijay and Trisha, who were recently seen together in Leo.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia pens emotional note as she completes 19 years in films; Kajal Aggarwal congratulates