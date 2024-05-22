WATCH: Rajinikanth looks happy as he rides in expensive Rolls Royce with his friend in UAE

Legendary actor Rajinikanth who recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film, TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan, is currently enjoying his break with friends in UAE. A video of the actor taking a ride in a Rolls Royce has gone viral on social media.

Rajinikanth meets Yusuff Ali, takes a ride in his Rolls Royce

It seems Rajinikanth is spending some quality vacation time in UAE before he starts shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie alongside actress Shruti Haasan.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the Jailer actor was seen with his friend MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, and some top company executives. Rajinikanth visited his friend's house and also took a joyous ride in his Rolls Royce.

As per reports, Thalaiver and Yusuff first had lunch at the latter's residence and then went for a tour around the city in the giant vehicle. Yusuff also met Rajinikanth in Chennai earlier this year.

Take a look at the viral video here!

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth also met Saifee Rupawala, the CEO of the Lulu Group. Saifee shared heartwarming pictures with the Thalapathi actor.

Sharing pictures on his official social media account, he wrote, “Absolutely thrilled to have had the incredible opportunity to connect with the one and only Indian Superstar, Thalaivar.”

Check the photos below!

Despite this, neither the actor nor the businessmen have made an official announcement regarding the nature of the meeting.

What do you think about these meetings? Is some exciting news on its way?

What's next for Rajinikanth?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Sivaji: The Boss actor has some really exciting projects in the pipeline. Apart from Vettaiyan, which is all set to release in October featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati, Rajinikanth will also be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

While the film's announcement teaser was well received, the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander caused some controversy. Ilaiyaraaja sent the producers a legal notice for using one of his old songs.

