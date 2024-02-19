Chiranjeevi felicitated by Mega fans in Los Angeles days after receiving Padma Vibhushan honor

Megastar Chiranjeevi is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. The actor, who has been a part of the industry for over 45 years now, was recently felicitated with a Padma Vibhushan for his outstanding artistic contributions to the film industry.

Currently, the Godfather actor is on a short trip with his beloved wife, Surekha. And, it was previously reported that the reason behind Chiranjeevi’s visit to the US was that Mega fans had organized a special felicitation ceremony to honor him after he was awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan.

Megastar Chiranjeevi gets felicitated by fans in Los Angeles

On February 18, some mega fans of Chiranjeevi hosted a ceremony on the occasion of the actor receiving the Padma Vibhushan Award and felicitated him with flowers and shawls. Chiranjeevi took this moment of pride and thanked all his mega fans present there for hosting such a memorable event and showered love and praise on everyone in attendance. Several pictures and videos have surfaced online in which the actor can be seen interacting with fans and clicking pictures with them.

Chiranjeevi wishes wife Surekha on her birthday

On February 18, the Megastar took to his social media account on X and shared a beautiful picture of him and his life companion Surekha on her birthday. Extending his wishes, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Birthday to my lifeline and the greatest pillar of my strength Surekha ! Many Many Happy Returns! (flower emoji, (heart emoji).” In the picture, the couple look happy as the photographer captures a candid moment.

On Valentine’s Day, Chiranjeevi updated his fans that he was jetting off to the US for a short vacation along with his beloved wife, Surekha. In his post, he informed, “Off to USA for a short holiday with my better half Surekha. Will resume the shoot of #Vishwambhara as soon as I get back! See you all soon! And of course Happy Valentine’s Day to All!".

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming films

The megastar is all geared up to set the screen on fire with his performance in the upcoming film titled Vishwambara. The makers shared a striking poster and made an announcement on social media, informing all about the release date. Chiranjeevi also shared a video and gave a glimpse into his intense gym training.

