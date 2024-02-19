Salman Khan and Ram Charan to unveil Varun Tej starrer Operation Valentine's trailer

Varun Tej is all set to make his Hindi film debut with the upcoming aerial action film, Operation Valentine. The film is set to be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, and features Manushi Chhillar as the female lead. The film, which was initially supposed to release on December 8th, 2023, was later postponed to February 16th, and is now gearing up for its release on March 1st.

As the date for the film’s release is approaching fast, the makers of the film are all set to release the film’s highly anticipated trailer on February 20th. In the latest update, Varun Tej has revealed via social media that the film’s trailer will be launched by two of the biggest names in the Hindi and Telugu film industries - Salman Khan and Ram Charan. The Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor wrote on his X:

“Can’t get bigger than this; Bhai and Bhaijaan coming together to release the trailer of #OperationValentine”

More about Operation Valentine

As mentioned earlier, Operation Valentine, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej. The film features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar and more in prominent roles apart from the Ghani actor and Manushi Chhillar.

It is understood that the film is set to be a cinematic spectacle, telling a tale set in the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, with Varun Tej portraying a pilot. Further, it is understood that Manushi Chhillar will be playing the role of a radar officer. The makers of the film have already released two singles from it, titled Vande Mataram and Gaganaala. The first single was released at the Wagah Border.

The film has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures and Renaissance Pictures, and Mickey J Meyer has been roped in as the film’s music composer. Hari K Vedantam cranks the camera for the film, while renowned editor Naveen Nolli takes care of the film’s cuts.

On the work front

After Operation Valentine, Varun Tej will be seen portraying a prominent role in the film Matka, helmed by Karuna Kumar. The film is said to feature Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi Chaudhary and more in prominent roles as well.

As for Ram Charan, he will next be seen in the political-drama film Game Changer, helmed by Shankar. The film also has Kiara Advani, Jayaram, SJ Suryah and more in crucial roles. Following that, the RRR actor will be joining hands with Buchi Babu Sana, for a film tentatively titled RC16. While further information regarding the film have been kept under wraps, it is speculated that the film will be a sports-drama film, and will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

As for Salman Khan, he was last seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3, which also featured Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi and more in crucial roles. The film was released on November 12th, and garnered exceedingly positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

