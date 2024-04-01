Upcoming South films releasing in April: From The Family Star to Aavesham

South Indian films are yet again ready to entertain people this month with numerous lineups already gearing up for their releases. Many films including Aadujeevitham and Tillu Square are currently basking in the glory with their performances in theaters and people are loving it.

This month as well, many films across Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu are set to hit the silver screens. Here are some of the top upcoming films in South which are set to release in April.

Upcoming South Indian films releasing in April

1. The Family Star (Telugu)

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur

Director: Parasuram Petla

Release Date: April 5th

The Family Star is the upcoming Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film directed by Parasuram Petla features the story of Govardhan, a middle-class man who dwells on his family's responsibility. The film also has Mrunal Thakur in the lead role with the film expected to have a romantic plot along with a family drama.

The film is slated to release in theaters on 5th April after being postponed from Sankranti earlier this year. The film has also roped in Gopi Sundar as the music composer who previously worked with Vijay and Parasuram on Geetha Govindam.

Advertisement

2. Kalvan (Tamil)

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Bharathi Raja, Ivana, Dheena

Director: PV Shankar

Release Date: April 4th

Kalvan is the upcoming Tamil film starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role with an additional cast of actors like Bharathi Raja, Ivana, Dheena, G. Gnanasambandam, and Vinoth Munna in key roles. The film features the action-drama story of a thieving duo who comes to know about a herd of elephants coming into Panamkaadu forests, making it an opportunity for them to execute their plans.

The film directed by PV Shankar also has Prakash Kumar composing the music tracks. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 4th April 2024.

3. Varshangalkku Shesham (Malayalam)

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Release Date: April 11th

Varshangalkku Shesham is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The film is expected to revolve around the lives of two friends who decided to venture into the cinema world of Madras (present-day Chennai) back in the 1970s-80s.

The film features a period satirical drama film written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Neeta Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, Shaan Rahman playing key roles. The film also has Nivin Pauly playing an important cameo role. The film is musically composed by Amrit Ramnath and is scheduled to be released in theaters on 11th April.

4. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi (Telugu)

Cast: Anjali, Srinivas Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Sunil, Satya

Director: Shiva Turlapati

Release Date: April 11th

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi is the upcoming Telugu film featuring Anjali in the lead role. The film is a horror-comedy flick which also clocks in as the actress’ 50th film.

The film directed by Shiva Turlapati has a screenplay written by Kona Venkat and Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film also features Srinivas Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Satya, Shakalaka Shankar, Sunil, and Ali in supporting roles with the film all set to arrive in theaters on 11th April.

Advertisement

5. Aavesham (Malayalam)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Release Date: April 11th

Aavesham is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film serves as a spin-off of the film Romancham made by Jithu Madhavan himself. It showcases a trio of college students who are bullied by their seniors in college and decide to recruit a local goon in Bengaluru for their aid.

The film is directed by Jithu Madhavan with actors Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty playing key roles in the film. The film is musically crafted by Sushin Shyam and is slated to hit the big screens on 11th April.

6. Jai Ganesh (Malayalam)

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, Jomol

Director: Ranjith Shankar

Release Date: April 11th

Jai Ganesh is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role. The film features the story of a paraplegic graphic designer who is roped into a mysterious situation along with overcoming his own demons.

The film features an array of actors like Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, Jomol, Hareesh Peradi, and Ashokan in key roles. The film is musically crafted by Sankar Sharma with a release date set for 11th April.

7. Rathnam (Tamil)

Cast: Vishal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu

Director: Hari

Release Date: April 26th

Rathnam is the upcoming Tamil action flick starring Vishal in the lead role which is written and directed by Hari. The film marks the actor’s 34th film with actors Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu playing supporting roles in the film.

The film is musically composed by Devi Sri Prasad with a release date scheduled for 26th April.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Upcoming Malayalam movies: Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham, Tovino’s Nadikar to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil