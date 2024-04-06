Rebel OTT: Here’s when and where you can watch the GV Prakash and Mamitha Baiju film

GV Prakash Kumar and Premalu actress Mamitha Baiju were recently seen together on the big screen with their film Rebel. The film helmed by debutante Nikesh RS was a period political drama film based on a true event of the 1980s in Munnar.

The film was released in theaters on 22nd March 2024 and is finally available on OTT streaming platforms. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today, i.e., 06th April 2024. The official streaming of the film was announced by the makers on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “It's time to witness the astounding #Rebel at your homes! #GVPrakash's Rebel - Streaming Now on @PrimeVideoIN”

Rebel OTT release:

The film Rebel focuses on the story of Kathiresan, a young guy from the hills of Munnar in Kerala. For a better education, he moves to a college in Palakkad where he meets with finds out the college is embroiled in a political feud. The film also showcases a romantic sub-plot featuring Mamitha Baiju in her Tamil debut.

The film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and many more in key roles. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar himself with the background scores crafted by OfRo and Siddhu Kumar.

Moreover, the Premalu fame actress Mamitha Baiju is also speculated to appear in another Tamil film following this. According to a report from 123Telugu, the actress is expected to feature alongside Vishnu Vishal for his next film with director Ram Kumar. Though the report is yet to be confirmed.

GV Prakash Kumar’s next

GV Prakash Kumar has recently hit the big screens once again this month with his film Kalvan. The composer-actor is already signed up for various films in his lineups like Idimuzhakkam, 13, DeAr, and Kingston.

Prakash Kumar also has several films in his composing lineups as well which includes Tamil films like Thangalaan, Amaran, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, Chiyaan62, along with Telugu and Hindi films like Emergency, Sarfira, Lucky Baskhar, and Robin Hood.

