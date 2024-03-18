Bigg Boss 17’s Aoora opens up on how his life has changed after appearing on India's biggest reality show

Bigg Boss 17 wildcard entry Aoora, a renowned K-pop singer, gained a lot of popularity through his participation in the reality show. Known for his gentlemanly image on Bigg Boss, his soft and comforting nature has endeared him to fans outside the show. Currently, the singer is engaging fans with rendition videos on social media, strengthening his bond with the audience. Following the show’s conclusion, Aoora has received numerous work offers, including his most recent project.

About Aoora’s recent projects

Since exiting Bigg Boss 17, Aoora has been showered with love and admiration. Known for his genuine and gentle behavior, the K-pop singer has built a strong fan base. Recently, Aoora signed a commercial deal with an Indian snack brand, making history as the first Korean to do so. In the commercial, he will showcase his singing and dancing talents to English and Korean blended lyrics he performed, introducing a new Indo-Korean hot and spicy chip flavor.

Aoora’s take on Indian food

With his involvement in a commercial for hot and spicy Indo-Korean chips, Aoora shared his thoughts on Indian cuisine. He noted, “In both Indian and Korean cuisines, spiciness is a fundamental element. Although I prefer non-spicy food, my adaptation to Indian cuisine has increased my tolerance for spices.”

He appreciated the balance of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options in India, contrasting with Korea’s predominantly non-vegetarian cuisine. Aoora has developed a taste for vegetarian dishes such as dosa, appam, and dal-rice, acknowledging that Indian food offers more flavors than Korean.

Advertisement

How Aoora’s is building himself for future plans

After leaving the Bigg Boss 17 house, K-pop artist Aoora is set to make an impact in both Hindi and South Indian music. He has collaborated with notable Tamil musicians like GV Prakash Kumar, Dharan Kumar, Achu Rajamani, Vivek–Mervin, and Pawan CH, aiming to merge K-pop with South Indian musical traditions. Open to taking risks, Aoora embarked on these collaborations despite initial unfamiliarity with the music. Addressing the language barrier, he shared, “To overcome this, I’ve started learning English, dedicating two hours daily, and I translate lyrics from Hindi and Tamil into Korean to grasp their meanings and emotions.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar on doing Rabb Se Hai Dua; 'Getting into an ongoing show is a challenge'