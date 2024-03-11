Rebel Trailer OUT: GV Prakash, Mamitha Baiju’s next seems to be a campus politics flick infused with romance

GV Prakash is undeniably one of the most prominent music directors in the South Indian film industries at present. But that is not where his talents end. GV Prakash is also an established actor, and has featured in more than 20 films so far. In fact, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his latest film, Rebel, on March 22nd.

The makers of the film have already released the film’s posters as well as an intriguing teaser, which helped pique the interest of fans. In the latest update, the makers of the film have just dropped the film’s trailer via their official YouTube. The trailer, which spans 2 minutes and 17 seconds, gives fans a rudimentary understanding of what can be expected from the film.

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer shows GV Prakash is named Kathiresan in the film, and hails from Munnar. He belongs to a Tamilian family, and is one among the many Tamil speakers who go to Palakkad for his higher studies. The trailer begins by showing a romantic angle between GV Prakash, and Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju’s character, who is making her Kollywood debut with the film.

Advertisement

However, things take a turn for the worse as a political rivalry breaks out between the Tamilians and the rest, with the police and higher politicians getting involved later on. The incidents which follow seem to shift GV Prakash from a shy, romantic boy to a rebel leader. Additionally, the trailer also mentions that the film is inspired by true events.

More about Rebel

Rebel is helmed by debutant director Nikesh RS. As mentioned earlier, the film also marks the Tamil film debut of Mamitha Baiju, and features an ensemble cast including Venkatesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, and many more in crucial roles as well.

Apart from starring as the lead, GV PRakash has also composed the music and background scores of the film, The film has been bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja, under the banner of Studio Green, with Arun Radhakrishnan cranking the camera for the film. Vetre Krishnan has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan 62: Vikram’s next with SU Arun Kumar ropes in THIS prominent Malayalam actor for crucial role