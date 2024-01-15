Devara OTT details revealed; Jr NTR starrer action-drama to release on THIS platform post theatrical run

Jr NTR's upcoming movie Devara: Part 1, helmed by director Koratala Siva, is all set to hit the theaters on April 5th, 2024. This film is expected to be a game-changer in Jr NTR's career, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Now, it has been confirmed that Devara is officially coming to Netflix after it finishes its run in theaters. Netflix themselves made the announcement on their X (formerly Twitter) account, which read, “Devara strikes fear in the hearts of villains. Gear up for the ultimate hero. #Devara is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi as a post theatrical release!”

Jr NTR’s Devara to release on Netflix post-theater release

Moreover, Netflix has also revealed that the highly anticipated movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, tentatively titled NBK109, will be available on their platform once it hits the theaters.

The film directed by Bobby Kolli is said to be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. Netflix themselves announced this through an official X post in their #NetflixPandaga campaign which read, “Getting goosebumps because it's time to hear NBK's Roar in NBK 109. #NBK109 is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as a post theatrical release!”

More about Devara

RRR star Jr NTR is getting ready for his next film, a Koratala Siva directorial titled Devara: Part 1. Rumor has it that this movie is an epic adventure set in the world of sea smuggling, packed with thrilling action sequences. It marks Jahnvi Kapoor's first Telugu film, with Saif Ali Khan portraying the main villain. The movie also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and many others.

Advertisement

The movie is the initial part of a two-part series, featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander. R. Rathnavelu is in charge of the cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad is responsible for editing the film. It is scheduled to be released globally on April 5th, 2024, which will be Jr NTR's second project with Siva after their successful film Janata Garage, where they shared the screen with Mohanlal.

ALSO READ: South Newsmakers this Week: Jr NTR’s Devara teaser, Vijay-Rashmika engagement rumors to Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD release date