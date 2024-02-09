Dhanush expresses excitement for Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial comeback Lal Salaam; shows support

The Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial Lal Salaam starring superstar Rajinikanth in a special role was scheduled to release in theatre on February 9. The movie is now running in theatres successfully. On the occasion of the grand release of Lal Salaam, Dhanush expressed his excitement for the film which marks the directorial comeback of his ex-wife, Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

The Captain Miller star took to his official X account on Friday morning and wrote, "Lal Salaam From today !". Without saying much, the Maari actor expressed his joy for his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial comeback.

Dhanush shows support to Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam on release day

Recently, Dhanush also lauded the trailer of Lal Salaam via his X account in which he wrote, "Best wishes to the team. God bless. #superstar #thalaivar".

Meanwhile, Dhanush has always been a fan of superstar Rajinikanth's screen presence. Earlier, he also cheered for his action-drama film Jailer which was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

More about Lal Salaam

The film features an ensemble cast, including Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah in supporting roles. The film also features legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in a cameo role. Music composer A R Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar contribute to the film’s technical crew.

The sports-drama film revolves around promoting religious harmony and addresses a sensitive topic with a hidden social message.

Dhanush on the work front

The Thiruchitrambalam star currently has several projects in the pipeline. His last film Captain Miller has started streaming on Prime Video from today. Next, he will be seen in Bollywood director Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein and his brother Selvaraghavan's upcoming sequel of the 2006 action thriller Pudhupettai.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Thalaivar is currently busy with his upcoming film Vettaiyan, which is helmed by Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel. It was previously titled Thalaivar 170. The film boasts a stellar cast including, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. He also has Thalaivar 171 in the pipeline with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

