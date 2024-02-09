Decoding THESE 4 mindblowing finer details in Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

The Rakshit Shetty starring Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B directed by Hemanth Rao has been receiving quite a response after its OTT release on Prime Video. Some of the more intricate finer details that were missed during the theatrical viewing have been brought to the center stage by fans of the film.

Disclaimer: Heavy spoiler ahead, read at your own discretion.

4 Mind-blowing finer details in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B -H2

1. The last male Kauai O’o bird singing for a female who would never come

Remember the heartbreaking climax stretch where Manu is seen stepping out onto the beach, in search of Priya? A mindblowing detail about this scene is that in the background track for the scene, an audio of the last male Kauai O’ o bird singing for a female bird is playing, symbolic of Manu and Priya.

Speaking about the same scene, director Hemanth Rao revealed “Wow!!! I can't believe someone picked up on this. Only one other person till now has identified the sound, Gautham from Charan's music team. I had read about these group of scientists who went around capturing the last sounds of animals going extinct. I was incredibly moved when I heard the male Kauai bird song. I knew instantly I'd be using it for this sequence.”

Advertisement

2. The scene with the moving clocks

There is a scene in the film where Manu and Surabhi decide to purchase a clock for their new home. On normal viewing, it is a simple, ordinary scene but look closely and you will be in awe of Hemanth’s cinematic brilliance. In the said scene, Manu and Surabhi are standing in front of a few clocks, deciding which one to purchase. While the clocks on Surabhi’s side are working as expected, the clocks on Manu’s side are stationary, symbolizing his inability to move on from Priya.

Revealing an interesting story behind the scene, director Hemanth Rao said “The shopkeeper was incredibly sweet and confused with what I was doing.”

3. The waves of life are unpredictable

Another amazing bit of poetry in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B is in the climax where Manu lets go of Priya’s hand and walks towards the Sea. Again, normal scene at first glance but wait. When Manu is holding onto Priya’s hand, the sea waves crash at the shore in support of their love. But as soon as Manu leaves her hand, the waves make their way back to the sea, accompanied only by Manu.

Speaking about the difficulty in executing this scene, Hemanth said “It is one of the many frustrating shots in the film. We did close to 15 shots to get the timing of the waves rolling back to sync with Rakshit leaving Rukmini’s hand. Needless to say me and Advaith (cinematographer) were beaming after getting it. Most satisfying.”

4. The broken mirror shot with Priya and Surabhi

Of the many iconic scenes in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B, this broken mirror shot stands out for its visual storytelling. Manu sees Surabhi for who she is, but he also cannot remove the image of Priya from his memory.

Explaining how Hemanth achieved this scene, he said “ We did the shot twice in front of a broken mirror. Once with Rukmini and once with Chaitra. The challenge was to match the speed of two actors' facial expressions. In edit, the two shots were composited to be one.”

Watch Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B trailer here

Advertisement

Have you watched Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B already? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar teams up with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello director Hemanth Rao for next film