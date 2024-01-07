Dhanush recalls watching Rajinikanth’s 2010 film Enthiran at Kalaignar 100 event; check superstar’s reaction

Released in 2010, the film Enthiran stands tall as one of Indian Cinema's most monumental hits. Its sequel also shattered numerous records in its wake. Even 14 years post its release, this film holds a revered position among viewers, cutting across all age brackets.

At the recent Kalaignar 100 event in Chennai, actor Dhanush reminisced about watching this iconic movie with the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi. Dhanush fondly expressed, “He wasn't just an eminent artist; he was genuinely passionate about the craft.” This sentiment from Dhanush stirred quite a buzz online, especially when superstar Rajinikanth's response started trending on social media platforms.

Even though many celebrities spoke at the event, Dhanush’s stories about Rajinikanth and Karunanidhi stood out for the younger crowd. Dhanush admitted he doesn’t have the age or wisdom to speak about Karunanidhi's politics but shared some personal memories. He mentioned how Karunanidhi used to call him Cupid Raja whenever they met, showing a friendly side of the late leader.

Superstar Rajinikanth fondly reminisced about his interactions with Karunanidhi, highlighting the late leader's unique talents. “It's rare”, Rajinikanth remarked, adding, “to find someone adept at both writing and oratory. Yet, Kalaingar Karunanidhi excelled in both arenas.”

Rajinikanth further shed light on Karunanidhi's modest lifestyle, revealing that the former Chief Minister continued to reside in the Gopalapuram residence he acquired back in 1955 until his last days, exemplifying his grounded nature.

Kalaignar 100 was a grand event held at the Guindy Racecourse ground in Chennai, commemorating the centenary of the former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi. The event was a collaborative effort, with the Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association, South Indian Actors Association, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, South Indian Film Workers' Federation, and 12 other film organizations joining hands.

Guided by the leadership of the Tamil Film Producers Association, these entities came together to pay tribute to the illustrious leader, celebrating his life and legacy under the banner of Kalaignar 100.

Besides Dhanush and Rajinikanth, the Kalaignar 100 event was graced by other Tamil cinema luminaries. Stars like Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Karthi, Dhanush, and Sivakarthikeyan, as well as Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and actress Nayanthara, were among the notable attendees, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

