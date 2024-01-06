Captain Miller Trailer Breakdown: Dhanush starrer promises a high-octane action flick set in British-India

Just days remain for Arun Matheswaran’s highly anticipated period action flick Captain Miller to hit the silver screens. The film, which features Dhanush in the eponymous role, also boasts a star-studded cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, Edward Sonnenblick and many more.

It has been quite some time since the makers revealed that the film will hit the silver screens on January 12th. Recently, the makers of the film have been engaged in last-minute promotions of the film and have even held the film’s pre-release event on January 3rd. In the latest update, the makers of Captain Miller have finally released the film’s trailer via their official YouTube channel.

Check out the trailer below:

The 2-minute and 54-second trailer gives a rudimentary glimpse into the world of Captain Miller and what could be expected from the film. The trailer showed a pre-independence India, where the British were still in control. As apparent earlier from the film's teaser, Dhanush, who plays Captain Miller, aka Easa, is a local rebel leader fighting against the colonizers trying to take over his village.

It is further mentioned in the trailer that the character is perceived differently by different sets of people. For example, he is a dacoit and criminal for the Britishers, while for the localities, he is a traitor. Dhanush's character further elaborates on this and mentions that his behavior towards a person will depend on the other person's behavior.

From the trailer, it is also understood that there is some form of treasure, probably a natural mineral, that the localities were safeguarding, which the colonizers wished to loot. Edward Sonnenblick's character mentions that the village temple would soon be under British control, and mining would start soon after.

The trailer also gives fans a glimpse of Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and Vinoth Kishan's characters, who seem to portray varied roles in the film. Everything said the trailer did a fantastic job of piquing the audience's interests without giving much away about the film's actual plot. How it is carried forward and what story it says will only be known once the movie comes out on January 12th.

More about Captain Miller

Apart from having a star-studded cast, Captain Miller also features an extremely talented crew as well. GV Prakash Kumar composes the music for the film, while Siddhartha Nuni cranks the film's camera. Additionally, Nagooran Ramachandran takes care of the film's editing. The film has been bankrolled by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

