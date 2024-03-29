Dhanush sends social media into frenzy as he reacts to Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171 first look

It is a big day for Tamil cinema! The announcement of a collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajnikanth for the first time has stirred up quite the excitement among fans. And it's heartwarming to see actor Dhanush, who is a huge fan of Rajnikanth, expressing his excitement and support through his tweet. With such talented individuals coming together, the anticipation for Thalaivar 171 is sure to be sky-high!

Dhanush waits for Thalaivar Blast

Dhanush, who was previously married to Rajnikanth's daughter Aishwarya, is known for his immense admiration for the superstar. He has openly expressed his fandom by celebrating Rajnikanth's films like Petta and Jailer in the past. Therefore, when the news broke of Rajnikanth joining hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the most influential directors in the Tamil film industry, Dhanush's excitement was understandable.

This collaboration marks a significant moment in Tamil cinema, and Dhanush's enthusiasm highlights the anticipation surrounding their upcoming project.

Here’s how fans reacted to Dhanush’s tweet for Rajinikanth

Thalaivar’s first look response

Rajnikanth's revelation of the first look poster sparked an enthusiastic response from fans and cinema enthusiasts alike. The captivating image portrays the Jailer actor in a denim shirt, with a striking detail—a chain of golden wristwatches encircling his wrists. In the background, there's a single clock, adding to the mystery. With timepieces everywhere, people are guessing if Thalaivar 171 might be about time travel, making it an exciting movie to look forward to.

Alongside the release of the first look, another exciting announcement was made: the title of the movie will be unveiled on April 22nd. While there's no news yet about the rest of the cast, fans can expect stellar music from Anirudh and thrilling stunts from Anbu-Arivu, both of whom are frequent collaborators.

Produced by Sun Pictures, speculation is rife about whether this movie will tie into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) where Kamal Hassan, Vijay, Suriya, Fahadh Faasil, and Karthi are already part of. However, no official details have emerged on that front yet.

Rajinikanth is currently busy in the making of his upcoming film Vettaiyan alongside Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel. The much-awaited project is anticipated to grace the silver screen sometime this year, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the superstar's return to cinema.

