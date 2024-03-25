Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about his plans for Thalaivar 171 starring Rajinikanth

Lokesh Kanagaraj was recently spotted alongside Shruti Haasan after the launch of their latest music video called Inimel. The music video features Lokesh and Shruti in the lead role with the latter conceptualizing and composing the song while Kamal Haasan penned the lyrics.

During the media interaction, Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about an update for his next project with Superstar Rajinikanth which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. The director revealed that the pre-production of the film itself is taking about 4-5 months with the shoot to begin from June of this year onwards.

Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about his next with Rajinikanth

Talking about Thalaivar 171, Lokesh Kanagaraj also revealed that around one to one and a half years would be spent on the film itself, making it one of the most ambitious projects he has done to date.

Moreover, he also disclosed that a month after Thalaivar 171’s completion, he would work to start the shoot of Kaithi 2 starring Karthi in the lead role. He also added that any official updates regarding Thalaivar 171 would only be revealed once Rajinikanth’s current film with TJ Gnanavel is released.

Rajinikanth’s professional lineups

Rajinikanth has been undergoing shoots for his next film Vettaiyan with TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame helming the project. The film boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in key roles. The film is currently undergoing shoots, panning across various locations in India, and is said to be an action-drama film with Rajinikanth playing the role of a retired police officer.

Besides Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171, Rajinikanth is also rumored to join hands with director Nelson once again for the sequel of 2023’s blockbuster film Jailer.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj was last seen on the director’s chair in 2023 for the blockbuster film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film which marked his second collaboration with the actor also brought him in for the director’s cinematic universe known as LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Furthermore, Lokesh is also expected to drop a short film for the LCU which depicts the origins of the universe and would help in connecting the future projects which are yet to be made under the universe.

