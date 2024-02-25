Dhanush unveils first look poster of Dushara Vijayan from the world of Raayan

Dhanush’s upcoming film Raayan, touted to be an epic action-thriller has become the biggest sensation recently. The second directorial debut of Dhanush which was earlier titled D50 has unveiled four of its dynamic posters from the film.

Recently, Dhanush shared a poster of veteran actor Prakash Raj while welcoming him onboard to the deadly world of Raayan after their 2022 industry hit Thiruchitrambalam. Now, in a recent development, makers have officially unveiled the poster of the first female character from the film.

Dushara Vijayan joins the world of Raayan

On February 24, Dhanush took to his social platform X and shared a poster of actress Dushara Vijayan from his upcoming thriller film. Later, Dushara took to her X account and expressed her gratitude and love for Raayan.

She tweeted, “This film is a heartfelt gift to my younger self who never stopped believing. Rather than calling this as a dream come true moment, I see it as a goal come true moment. Yes, #Raayan is the film that made my goals come true @dhanushkrajasir has been one of my greatest inspirations to pursue acting as a career. Seeing him perform on screen to sharing screen with the added bonus of working under his direction feels surreal. From being a host on Sun Life to stepping into the spotlight under their prestigious production banner @sunpictures - this will always be my life’s Baasha moment. Happy to work with such a lovely team.”

She also wrote about music composer A R Rahman and expressed joy for him. The actress further tweeted, “Anddd.. @arrahman sirrr, waking up to your music every day and one morning, I woke up to find myself a part of a film featuring your music What more can I ask for? I believed it would happen and here I am, living the beautiful reality.”

More about Raayan

The first look poster of the film featured Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram , and Sundeep Kishan , standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. The announcement post on Sun Pictures' official X handle read, "#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.”

The Karnan star later shared three posters featuring SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, and veteran actor Prakash Raj from the film. Raayan also marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi which also bagged him the Filmfare Award for Best Director (Tamil).

Dhanush’s upcoming films

The Maari star currently has several projects in the pipeline. His last film Captain Miller helmed by Arun Matheswaran is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in prominent roles. The war drama has been bankrolled by Sendhil and Arun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films and has the music composed by renowned musician GV Prakash.

