Atlee says 'I will give something bigger than Jawan'; did filmmaker confirm a film with Shah Rukh Khan?

Atlee on his future collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

During an interactive session on ABP Conclave, Atlee expressed his immense joy for collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan on his fifth directorial venture, and said, "I love all his films, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, I can go on and on. For me, he is the face of Indian cinema to the world. So, it is a dream to work with Mr. Shah Rukh sir. Fortunately, I got to do that in my fifth film. God has been kind and I think I have justified that."

Further being asked about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future, the Theri director added, "I will definitely surprise you, I'll keep the promise, I'll give you bigger than Jawan, and I will go to him for sure. I will narrate it, if he likes, definitely it will happen.”

"I know he loves me a lot... he is something else. He is always an energy to go. He is the best man I have seen in my life. Thank you, Shah Rukh sir. I will come to you once I crack something greater than Jawan. I will definitely come to you." Atlee concluded.