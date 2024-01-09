Dhanush’s Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran reacts on clash release with Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan

Director Arun Matheswaran was recently seen in an interview with Behindwoods TV in association with the release of his next film Captain Miller with Dhanush in the lead role and is slated to release in theaters on 12th January 2024.

Talking about the film, Arun was asked about how Ayalaan which was supposed to be released last year on Diwali, and Captain Miller which was initially planned as a December release in 2023 were postponed to Pongal this year and whether it was a planned clash to create buzz in social media.

The director reacted, “Not at all in fact, I, Ravikumar and Sivakartikeyan are mutual friends and play cricket together. Moreover, I’m very happy for Ravikumar because when I started Rocky, he started the film Ayalaan. I don’t know how but from then onwards till today he has held on to that film.”

Arun Matheswaran about clash with Ayalaan

He added, “This is what I love about Ravikumar is how he never disowned the movie even after getting delayed like this. I don’t know who else has that kind of perseverance. It feels disheartening how a talented filmmaker like him had to wait for such a long time but also love how he is still standing by his film.”

Moreover, Arun in an earlier interview with Vikatan also revealed his lineups of upcoming projects which first include an independent movie that is set to be directed, produced, and cinematographed by the director himself. The film’s shoot is said to span only for 15 days. Furthermore, the director will once again direct Dhanush in the lead role for a period historical film which will be produced by the actor himself under the banner of Wunderbar Films.

Advertisement

The director has also signed a big-budget movie with the production company YNot Studios who previously made the Dhanush starrer film Jagame Thandiram.

More about Captain Miller

Dhanush takes on the role of Captain Miller in this interesting action-packed film. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the intense story that awaits us. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for his work in Rocky and Saani Kaayidham, the film is written by Arun himself and Madhan Karky. It revolves around Captain Miller, a former British soldier, who embarks on a mission to safeguard his village from the British, who are after a hidden treasure protected by the villagers.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in key roles. The film’s music is handled by GV Prakash Kumar along with cinematography and editing fulfilled by Siddhartha Nuni and Nagooran Ramachandran respectively.

ALSO READ: Captain Miller: Dhanush starrer action flick revealed to be a three-part film franchise