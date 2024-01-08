Captain Miller: Dhanush starrer action flick revealed to be a three-part film franchise

Captain Miller, the highly anticipated movie featuring Dhanush as the protagonist, is all set to hit theaters on January 12th, 2024. This action-packed film takes place during the British Indian era and is being directed by the talented Arun Matheswaran.

Recently, the director spilled the beans in an interview with Vikatan, sharing that Captain Miller is planned to be a trilogy. The upcoming release will be the second installment of the series as there are plans for both a prequel and a sequel.

Captain Miller’s prequel and sequel

Arun mentioned that the future of the film's prequel and sequel hinges on the success of the current film. Interestingly in the same interview, the director also shared that the entire schedule for the film was 120 days, with the action shoot alone taking up 75 days.

In addition, Dilip Subbarayan, the action choreographer, has created a massive action sequence involving 1000 people, which is expected to be a major highlight. Furthermore, Siddhartha Nuni, the film's DOP, has cleverly utilized only 5% artificial lighting in the movie, relying primarily on natural lighting for the rest of the film.

More about Captain Miller

Dhanush takes on the role of Captain Miller in this interesting action-packed film. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the intense story that awaits us. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for his work in Rocky and Saani Kaayidham, the film is written by Arun himself and Madhan Karky. It revolves around Captain Miller, a former British soldier, who embarks on a mission to safeguard his village from the British, who are after a hidden treasure protected by the villagers.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in key roles. The film’s music is handled by GV Prakash Kumar along with cinematography and editing fulfilled by Siddhartha Nuni and Nagooran Ramachandran respectively.

The movie is set to hit the screens during Pongal and will clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan on January 12, 2024.

